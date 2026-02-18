Eight artists advance as the nationwide competition moves closer to awarding the $25,000 grand prize

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®), today announced the eight semi-finalists advancing in the 2026 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. Following a nationwide search, these eight Canadian country artists move into the next phase of the competition, heading to studios in Toronto or Vancouver to record original tracks. Canadians will then have the chance to vote to determine the three finalists, with one artist ultimately named the 2026 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion and awarded the $25,000 grand prize this fall.

Hailing from seven provinces, the 2026 SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalists are:

Blue Ridge Band – Lévis, QC

Ben Chase – St. Louis, PEI

Morgan Griffiths – Abbotsford, BC

Morgan Klaiber – Medicine Hat, AB

Shawnee Kish – Edmonton, AB

Nicolette & The Nobodies – Hamilton, ON

Catie St.Germain – Winnipeg, MB

Josh Stumpf – Prince Albert, SK

For more information on the eight semi-finalists, please visit topcountry.siriusxm.ca. High-resolution images of the artists can be found HERE.

"This stage of the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition marks an important milestone for these artists as they are recognized among the top emerging country talent in Canada," said Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Over the years, we've seen how meaningful this experience can be in helping these emerging Canadian artists gain exposure, access new opportunities, and perform on major stages."

Following the public vote, the three finalists advance to the next phase of the competition, performing at leading Canadian music festivals, including Toronto's Departure Festival (May 4-10, 2026), LASSO Montréal (August 15-16, 2026), and attending CMA Fest in Nashville (June 4-7, 2026). The competition will culminate at Country Music Week 2026 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where the finalists will perform live, and the 2026 winner will be crowned on stage.

"The SiriusXM Top of the Country competition plays an integral role in supporting the CCMA's steadfast commitment to amplifying Canadian talent; fostering homegrown artists with meaningful performance opportunities that elevate them nationwide," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "These eight semi-finalists represent an exciting new group of emerging Canadian country artists, and we can't wait to watch them take this next step."

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

