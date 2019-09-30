SiriusXM Canada to broadcast 2019-20 NHL® season nationwide

New shows, expert insiders and live play-by-play of every NHL® game via satellite, online and the SiriusXM app

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, today announced comprehensive coverage of the 2019-20 NHL® season, right through the Stanley Cup® Final. SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (Ch. 91) will bring subscribers across North America the best insight, expert analysis and live-play-play of every game starting Monday, September 30 with an exclusive season preview.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is entering its 15th season offering listeners all the action across the ice and behind-the-scenes, and welcomes new shows, hosts and more in 2019-20. Starting the day, the all-new morning show with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin begins at 7 am ET every weekday and welcomes former NHLer Mike Johnson throughout the week.

Joining Stellick and Laughlin will be the regular roster of listener favourites plus new hosts, including: Steve Kouleas, Boomer Gordon, NHL® Alumnus Matthew Barnaby, Mick Kern, Dave McCarthy, Michelle Sturino, and Jonathan Davis. Expert insiders Bob McKenzie, Brian Burke, Elliotte Friedman, Pierre McGuire, Mike Rupp, Pierre LeBrun and Jeff Marek also return every week for another season.

The season opens on Wednesday, October 2 with an action-packed schedule of four games including the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Ottawa Senators while the Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers. Defending Stanley Cup® champions the St. Louis Blues will face the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights will host the San Jose Sharks. Listeners can access all games on SiriusXM radios and authenticated subscribers can also get SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ programming on the SiriusXM app and On Demand.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play channels dedicated to the official radio broadcasts of every NHL® team, giving subscribers access to both the home and visiting team broadcasts for every game. French-language broadcasts for all Montreal Canadians and Ottawa Senators games will be available via Influence Franco (ch. 174).

Listeners who have SiriusXM Streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ and all NHL® games through the Stanley Cup® Final on the SiriusXM app, online and On-Demand.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ offers exclusive, expert hockey talk 24/7, plus season long play-by-play action. It joins SiriusXM's comprehensive coverage of every major sport, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, PGA, CFL and more.

