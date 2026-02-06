SiriusXM with 360L expands across Mitsubishi Motors Canada lineup with refreshed 2026 Outlander PHEV

Plus, every 2026 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicle now available with a three-Year SiriusXM Extended Service Subscription

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada and Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. (MMSCAN) today announced the expansion of SiriusXM with 360L to the updated 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Canada's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle. The Outlander PHEV, along with the gas-powered 2026 Outlander compact SUV, now features SiriusXM with 360L, SiriusXM's most advanced audio entertainment platform.

SiriusXM with 360L seamlessly combines satellite and streaming delivery into a single, connected in-vehicle experience, providing drivers and passengers with greater choice, deeper content discovery, and a more personalized listening experience. In equipped Mitsubishi vehicles, SiriusXM with 360L delivers an expanded library of on-demand programming, enhanced live sports discovery, and personalized "For You" recommendations designed to help listeners easily find the content they love and discover what's next.

Every SiriusXM with 360L subscription includes streaming access outside the vehicle, allowing subscribers to enjoy their favourite ad-free music, live sports, news, talk, and entertainment at home and on the go through the SiriusXM app on connected devices and speakers.

New features and enhancements are expected to be delivered to compatible Mitsubishi vehicles through updates in the future.

"The updated Outlander PHEV represents the next evolution of Mitsubishi Motors' commitment to innovation, performance and sustainability," said Don Ulmer, Senior Manager Telematics and Product Strategy, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. "With SiriusXM including 360L now available in certain gas and plug-in hybrid Outlander models, our customers can enjoy a premium, connected audio experience that complements the advanced technology and refinement of our latest vehicles."

In addition, every 2026 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicle order is now available with a three-year Extended Service Subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan, which includes comprehensive in-car satellite service plus streaming outside the vehicle through the SiriusXM app. Mitsubishi Motors dealers will have the opportunity to add the three-year Extended Service Subscription to factory orders and incoming vehicles for dealer inventory.

"We're excited to bring SiriusXM with 360L to the Outlander PHEV while also expanding access to a three-year SiriusXM Extended Service Subscription across the 2026 Mitsubishi Motors lineup," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Customer Lifecycle, Marketing & Partnerships, SiriusXM Canada. "Together, these offerings deliver long-term value and a richer, more personalized audio experience for Mitsubishi drivers across Canada."

For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit siriusxm.ca.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, visit mitsubishi-motors.ca.

About Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada (MMSCAN) is the sales, service, parts and marketing arm for Japan's Mitsubishi Motors. The 2026 product range includes the RVR subcompact crossover, Eclipse Cross compact sport utility, Outlander compact sport utility, and the Outlander PHEV, Canada's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle. MMSCAN supports its 97 dealerships with a head office team and parts distribution centre, both located in Mississauga, Ontario. Established in 2002, MMSCAN and its dealerships employ more than 2,100 people in communities large and small.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

