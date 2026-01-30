SiriusXM Canada announces extensive Super Bowl LX Week programming live from San Francisco

SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mad Dog Sports Radio, Super Bowl LX Radio, entertainment programming and more to broadcast live from the Super Bowl LX Media Center

SiriusXM personalities hosting live from San Francisco will include Stephen A. Smith, Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, Rich Gannon, Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan, Patrick Peterson, Katie Nolan, Jacob Hester, Adam Schein and many more

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced its comprehensive broadcast and event schedule for Super Bowl LX Week, taking place in San Francisco February 2-8. Subscribers will enjoy multiple game broadcasts, a dedicated pop-up channel, and exclusive live sports and entertainment programming originating from the Super Bowl LX Media Center presented by EA Sports Madden 26.

Super Bowl Sunday Broadcasts

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET, SiriusXM will offer multiple live broadcasts of Super Bowl LX from Levi's Stadium, including the official team broadcasts for both the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, the national radio broadcast from Westwood One, and a Spanish-language broadcast. Channel information can be found at siriusxm.ca/NFLschedule2026 . All Super Bowl Week programming, including the game itself, is accessible to subscribers in vehicles and via the SiriusXM app.

During the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, listeners can tune in for the live on-field musical performance by Bad Bunny, airing on Caliente (SiriusXM 152) and Super Bowl LX Radio (SiriusXM 79).

Live Programming from San Francisco

Multiple SiriusXM channels and shows will broadcast live throughout the week from the Super Bowl LX Media Center in downtown San Francisco and other locations around the Bay Area.

SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88), the 24/7 NFL channel, will air live from the Super Bowl Media Center starting Monday, and feature expert commentary and interviews with athletes, executives, coaches, and celebrities. Hosts will include Rich Gannon, Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan, Kirk Morrison, Solomon Wilcots, Patrick Peterson, Isaac Rochell, Christian Fauria, Ed McCaffrey, Ryan Leaf, Matt Simms, Bruce Murray, Howard Balzer and Scott Graham. The channel will also have coverage of special events such as Super Bowl LX Opening Night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announcement, and the annual NFL Honors event on February 6.

SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82) will broadcast live Tuesday through Friday, featuring shows hosted by Radio Hall of Famer Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, Adam Schein, and Katie Nolan.

Stephen A. Smith will host "The Stephen A. Smith Show" live from the Super Bowl Media Center on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of Super Bowl Week, and an episode of his news and politics program, "Straight Shooter with Stephen A." on Wednesday from downtown San Francisco.

Katie Nolan will also host multiple episodes of her SiriusXM podcast, "Casuals."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Camille Kostek, Nicole Williams English, Xandra, Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin will host a special broadcast on Friday, which will air on Super Bowl LX Radio that night.

Former running back Jacob Hester will host his college sports show, "Off Campus" (SiriusXM College Sports Radio, channel 84), live each weekday.

Super Bowl LX Radio Pop-Up Channel

The annual pop-up channel, Super Bowl LX Radio (SiriusXM channel 79), launches Monday, February 2, available in cars and on the SiriusXM app. Hosted by Jacob Hester, the channel will preview the matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots and highlight the cultural and community aspects of Super Bowl Week. The channel will also provide essential information on Bay Area NFL activities, transportation, and stadium security.

Noah Kahan Exclusive Concert

As previously announced, 2x GRAMMY® Award nominated superstar Noah Kahan will perform an exclusive one-night-only concert on Thursday, February 5 at The Warfield in San Francisco. The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform songs from his globally successful breakout album Stick Season including the 4x Platinum hit "Stick Season," "Dial Drunk," "Northern Attitude" and "You're Gonna Go Far" as well as other fan favourites and new music from his highly-anticipated forthcoming album. The performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM's Alt Nation (channel 36) on Saturday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Select songs will also air on SiriusXM Hits 1, The Pulse, Coffee House and The Spectrum.

Kahan will also sit down for a one-on-one interview prior to the show with Katie Nolan for her SiriusXM podcast, "Casuals."

