SiriusXM Canada recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second time

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second time, a recognition based on employee feedback that reflects the company's commitment to creating an exceptional workplace experience.

As the country's leading audio entertainment company, SiriusXM Canada has spent more than two decades connecting Canadians to the content, artists, and voices they love. Beyond the service it provides, the company is equally committed to creating an environment where employees can grow, collaborate, and succeed.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Mark Redmond, President and Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM Canada. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees and reflects the culture we have built together over the past 20 years. We are proud to foster a workplace where employees can grow, feel supported, and contribute meaningfully as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences for our listeners."

The certification results highlighted several strengths across SiriusXM Canada's culture, including trust, inclusion, flexibility, and a strong sense of belonging. Employees also recognized the company's commitment to fairness, workplace safety, and an environment where people feel supported and empowered to succeed.

SiriusXM Canada continues to evolve its workplace programs through a flexible hybrid work model, professional development opportunities, accessible and inclusive workplace design, and initiatives that encourage recognition, teamwork, and engagement. The company's commitment extends beyond the workplace through community involvement and support for Canadian artists.

Earlier this year, SiriusXM Canada was recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 17th consecutive year, maintaining its Platinum Club designation and reflecting its sustained excellence in leadership, strategy, culture, and organizational performance.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 17 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]