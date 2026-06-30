SiriusXM Canada and Rolling Stone Canada debut new channel and destination for music and culture

Exclusive channel delivers storytelling, iconic and emerging artists, daily headlines, and more

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada and Rolling Stone Canada today announced the launch of Rolling Stone Canada on SiriusXM the soundtrack to the magazine that has defined music culture for generations, now available exclusively to Canadian SiriusXM subscribers on the SiriusXM app on channel 754.

Inspired by the voice, authority, and influence of the world's most iconic music publication, Rolling Stone Canada on SiriusXM delivers a dynamic blend of entertainment, news, and conversation that connects listeners to the artists, moments, and movements shaping today's culture. The channel features the biggest hits alongside emerging artists, iconic records, interviews, and the cutting edge of what's next.

"Rolling Stone has long been one of the most influential voices in music and culture, making this an exciting addition to SiriusXM's lineup of diverse Canadian programming," said Michelle Mearns, SVP, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Rolling Stone Canada offers listeners more than great music. It delivers discovery, storytelling, and cultural context that deepen the listening experience."

"Rolling Stone Canada has always been about connecting audiences to the people, stories, and moments shaping music and culture," said Mo Ghoneim, Founder and President of ArtsHouse Media Group (AMG Inc.) and Publisher of Rolling Stone Canada. "Launching Rolling Stone Canada on SiriusXM extends that mission beyond the page, creating a daily destination where the biggest hits, emerging artists, and editorial storytelling come together. It's an experience that reflects the voice, influence, and cultural authority of the Rolling Stone brand."

Rolling Stone Canada Radio is available to listeners across Canada on the SiriusXM app and in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Access to the SiriusXM app is included with most SiriusXM subscriptions.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 17 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About Rolling Stone Canada

Rolling Stone Canada is the Canadian edition of the iconic global media brand, delivering award-winning coverage of music, entertainment, culture, politics, and the ideas shaping today's world. Published by ArtsHouse Media Group (AMG Inc.), Rolling Stone Canada celebrates established icons and emerging voices while providing authoritative journalism and cultural storytelling for Canadian audiences.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]; Rolling Stone Canada contact: Max Habermann, Associate Director, Communications & Industry Relations, [email protected]