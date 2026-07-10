SiriusXM Canada announces new original series That Said with Talia Schlanger

Weekly interview series airs Sundays at 10 a.m. ET on Canada Talks (Ch. 167)

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced That Said with Talia Schlanger, a new original weekly interview series airing Sundays at 10 a.m. ET on Canada Talks (Ch. 167).

That Said

Hosted by acclaimed broadcaster, writer, producer and musician Talia Schlanger, the series invites listeners beyond the headlines through thoughtful conversations with artists, celebrities and public figures, exploring creative work, personal stories and the ideas that are shaping how we see the world. Each episode also features Article Club, a thoughtful deep dive into a must-read piece of writing and the broader cultural conversations it inspires.

The series debuted on July 5 with a sit-down conversation with viral sensation bbno$. Upcoming episodes feature comedian Margaret Cho, celebrated musician Williams Prince, motivational speaker Spencer West and Survivor fan favourite Stephen Fishbach.

"That Said with Talia Schlanger reflects the kind of original programming we're proud to bring to SiriusXM listeners," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President, Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Talia has a remarkable ability to create thoughtful, authentic conversations that encourage curiosity and deeper understanding. Through compelling interviews and fresh perspectives on the ideas shaping culture, this series is a meaningful addition to Canada Talks and to our strong lineup of original Canadian programming."

Schlanger brings extensive broadcasting experience to SiriusXM Canada. As the former host of NPR's nationally syndicated World Cafe, heard on more than 200 radio stations across the United States, she has interviewed some of today's most influential musicians and artists. She is also a frequent guest-host on CBC Radio programs including q with Tom Power and As It Happens. Her work at CBC Music earned her a Canadian Screen Award as co-producer, and she has hosted numerous CBC Music television specials and guest hosted episodes of Alec Baldwin's Here's the Thing podcast. Most recently, Talia played the lead role of Kate in the world premiere of It's a Good Life if You Don't Weaken, a new musical based on the songs of The Tragically Hip, to rave reviews

Beyond broadcasting, Schlanger is also an accomplished musician and writer. Her critically acclaimed debut album, Grace for the Going, was released in 2024, and her writing was recently featured in How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music.

New episodes of That Said with Talia Schlanger air Sundays at 10 a.m. ET on Canada Talks (Ch. 167), exclusively on SiriusXM.

About Talia Schlanger

Talia is a broadcaster, writer, producer, and musician. As former host of the NPR-distributed radio show World Cafe, syndicated to over 200 US stations, Talia has interviewed some of the most exciting musicians and artists working today. She has built a broad base of fans across North America who trust her to deliver in-depth, authentic and entertaining conversations. She is frequently heard sitting in on CBC programs including q with Tom Power and As It Happens, and her earlier work for CBC Music earned her a Canadian Screen Award as co-producer. She has hosted numerous TV specials for CBC Music as well as two seasons of Backstage Pass. Talia also guest-hosted numerous episodes of Alec Baldwin's Here's The Thing podcast. Her critically acclaimed debut album Grace for the Going was released in 2024, and her writing was recently published in the book How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music. Talia began her professional performance career at age 14 and her various theatre credits as a singer/dancer include the original Canadian cast of Queen's We Will Rock You and the first US tour of Green Day's American Idiot.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

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SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 17 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]