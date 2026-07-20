Global icon Shania Twain returns to her roots for a special one-night-only performance for SiriusXM to launch exclusive channel, "Little Miss Twain Radio"

Following similar bar show performances in London and Toronto, the New York City show offers fans a rare opportunity to experience Shania in an intimate setting reminiscent of where her legendary career began.

Little Miss Twain Radio, exclusively on SiriusXM, celebrates Shania Twain's trailblazing career with the songs that made her a globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer, from country classics to crossover pop hits, alongside memorable collaborations, songs by artists who have inspired her and personal stories behind the music that has shaped her remarkable journey.

The channel will be available to subscribers in their cars on channel 105 from July 23 through August 6 and on the SiriusXM app from July 23 through August 22.

"Shania Twain is a true icon whose music has inspired generations of fans and artists alike," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We are thrilled to bring fans closer to Shania than ever before with a dedicated channel and intimate performance honouring both her extraordinary career and this exciting new chapter."

Decades before she would sell over 100 million albums worldwide, win five Grammys, and become the top-selling female country pop artist of all time, Shania Twain got her start performing in bars across her hometown of Timmins, Ontario, a formative chapter that inspired Little Miss Twain. Now, Shania returns to an intimate room to celebrate her journey from a young performer finding her voice to an iconic artist whose music has inspired generations. The exclusive performance will feature songs from Little Miss Twain, alongside the chart-topping hits and fan favourites that have defined Shania's groundbreaking career.

Little Miss Twain Radio will also be the place for fans to experience Shania Twain's exclusive New York City SiriusXM performance. The show will air in its entirety on Little Miss Twain Radio (ch. 105) on Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream on the SiriusXM app.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

Pre-order Little Miss Twain HERE

About Shania Twain

Globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-award-honored trailblazer, and one of music's most iconic and influential voices. Bold, boundary-pushing, and unapologetically original, Twain helped redefine country music for a global audience, opening the door for the genre-blending sound and cultural crossover shaping country and pop music today.

With six acclaimed studio albums and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time. Her era-defining catalog includes timeless hits such as "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One," and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" She also made history as the first artist ever to release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums.

After a decade-long break from releasing new music, Twain made a triumphant return with NOW in September 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first female country release in more than three years to top the all-genre chart. The album's success was followed by her year-long, sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Twain launched her second Las Vegas residency, "Let's Go!", which sold out completely and ran through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career-spanning documentary on her life and legacy, with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville, receiving glowing reviews. In April 2023, she kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me Tour, which ran through November 2023 and ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. In 2024, Twain returned to Las Vegas for her third sold-out residency, "Come On Over!", which concluded with a grand finale in February 2025.

A renowned fashion icon and enduring cultural force, Twain continues to influence generations across music, style, and pop culture. Through The Shania Twain Foundation, Twain also supports causes close to her heart, including food insecurity, youth empowerment, and access to mental health resources for children and families in need. Please visit shaniatwainfoundation.com for more information.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 17 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

Media Contacts for Shania Twain: Carleen Donovan | The Oriel Company, [email protected]; Franny Lail | The Oriel Company, [email protected]; Beau Benton | Republic Records, [email protected]; Katie O'Gara | Republic Records, [email protected]; SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]