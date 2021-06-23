SiriusXM Canada is bringing fans closer to their favourite Canadian artists with Far & Wide performance series

Presented in partnership with Live Nation Canada, the six-part series kicks off this summer

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company is excited to announce, Far & Wide Presented by SiriusXM, a virtual Canadian artist series providing Canadian music fans with intimate virtual experiences featuring some of the best and brightest Canadian music stars. The six-part series, kicking off today and running through to September will feature musical performances by a group of genre-spanning artists from across the country including, Ali Gatie (JUNO Award Nominee), Elisapie (JUNO Award Winner), Charlotte Cardin (JUNO Award Nominee), Roxane Bruneau, JP Saxe (JUNO Award Winner), and Émile Bilodeau.

SiriusXM Canada has long recognized the importance of the Canadian music industry and continues to prioritize the support of homegrown talent. "We know that Canadian music fans want to get closer to the artists they love," said Paul Cunningham, SVP Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "I'm proud to work with a great team who continues to bring moments that matter to music fans whether in person or in our new virtual world." Through unique moments like Far & Wide SiriusXM Canada continues to celebrate Canadian talent, and to harnesses the spirit and energy of live music.

As a leading supporter of Canadian artists – both new and established, SiriusXM Canada is committed to facilitating opportunities which provide a platform for artists to connect and engage with their fans and continue to pursue their passions in music.

Streaming access to the Far & Wide performances will be automatically granted to fans who engage with Far & Wide Racer – an 8-bit arcade-style game created by MLSE Digital Labs. The more fans play, the more chances they have to win a virtual meet and greet – for themselves and five of their friends - with the Far & Wide artist of their choice. Fans can test their skills and gain access to the virtual performances series by playing Far & Wide Racer here.

SiriusXM proudly produces 19 channels in Canada in both French and English. Within those channels, more than 160,000 hours of Canadian programming airs annually for all North American subscribers. To learn how you can start listening to your favourite artists on SiriusXM Canada today visit, Siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

