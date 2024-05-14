TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, has been recognized for the 15th year in a row by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Furthermore, the company is a 2024 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years or more.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"Being recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 15 years in a row is a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes to the dedication, talent, and ingenuity of our team," said Mark Redmond, President and CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "I am immensely proud to share this important milestone with our employees, whose unwavering commitment and hard work have been essential to our success. I know we will continue to focus on our mission to drive innovation, foster growth, and bring listeners closer to what they love, everyday."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to clients and customers, and accelerating operational digitization.

"Exploring new avenues for the advancement of tomorrow, this year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to highlight the impressive achievements of companies such as SiriusXM Canada in a rapidly evolving business world. Their exceptional accomplishments leave you feeling inspired, celebrated, and connected."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

