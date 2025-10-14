Canadians can now rally and vote for their favourite town to win The Beaches in concert

TORONTO, Oct.14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada announced the eight finalist towns in its highly anticipated nationwide 2025 SiriusXM Music Town search, with one community set to win a live show by JUNO Award-winning band The Beaches. Voting and rallying are now open until October 24, 2025, giving Canadians a say in which town will host a once-in-a-lifetime live concert!

SiriusXM Music Town (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

More than 470 Canadian communities were nominated from coast to coast and more than 1,000 heartfelt stories were submitted and reviewed. From the inspiring nominations, SiriusXM selected eight finalist towns, all of which are now one step closer to the title of 2025 SiriusXM Music Town.

"We've received hundreds of moving nominations from across the country and what consistently rang through was a deep pride in people's hometowns and a strong connection to Canadian music," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CCD, SiriusXM Canada. "SiriusXM Music Town is more than just a concert; it's about putting local identity and culture on the map, and putting local fans front and centre."

"We're moved by the number of communities and the amazing stories that have been shared from across the country. Canadians' love for homegrown music is truly unmatched," said Jordan Miller, lead singer of The Beaches. "We're so excited to see each of the eight finalist towns come together to show off their pride, and we cannot wait to play live for that one lucky community."

This year's 8 SiriusXM Music Town Finalists:

Amherstburg, ON

At the mouth of the Detroit River lies Amherstburg, Ontario, a small but mighty town with rich history rooted in the War of 1812. Amherstburg is home to Musicland, a beloved local music school, studio and store serving the community for over 35 years.

At the mouth of the Detroit River lies Amherstburg, Ontario, a small but mighty town with rich history rooted in the War of 1812. Amherstburg is home to Musicland, a beloved local music school, studio and store serving the community for over 35 years. Antigonish, NS

Antigonish, also known as the "Highland Heart of Nova Scotia", is home to the oldest continuous Highland Games outside of Scotland. The town boasts St. Francis Xavier University, which brings thousands of students to the community each year.

Antigonish, also known as the "Highland Heart of Nova Scotia", is home to the oldest continuous Highland Games outside of Scotland. The town boasts St. Francis Xavier University, which brings thousands of students to the community each year. Bathurst, NB

Framed by a beach, a nature reserve and a river, Bathurst is a seaside sanctuary with a vibrant downtown full of delicious eateries, authentic boutiques and historic charm.

Framed by a beach, a nature reserve and a river, Bathurst is a seaside sanctuary with a vibrant downtown full of delicious eateries, authentic boutiques and historic charm. Cranbrook, BC

Located in the East Kootenay region, Cranbrook is known for being British Columbia's sunniest city, enjoying more than 300 days of sunshine each year.

Located in the East Kootenay region, Cranbrook is known for being British Columbia's sunniest city, enjoying more than 300 days of sunshine each year. Lacombe, AB

Located in central Alberta, Lacombe is home to a vibrant community filled with hometown pride. Its historic downtown features beautiful Edwardian Classical Revival architecture like the iconic Flatiron Building.

Located in central Alberta, Lacombe is home to a vibrant community filled with hometown pride. Its historic downtown features beautiful Edwardian Classical Revival architecture like the iconic Flatiron Building. Moose Jaw, SK

Often referred to as "Canada's Most Notorious City", Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan has a rich history, including roots in the Prohibition era through the underground Tunnels of Moose Jaw.

Often referred to as "Canada's Most Notorious City", Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan has a rich history, including roots in the Prohibition era through the underground Tunnels of Moose Jaw. Shawinigan, QC

Situated on the St. Maurice River in the Mauricie region of Quebec, Shawinigan is surrounded by nature and boasts the stunning Shawinigan Falls.

Situated on the St. Maurice River in the Mauricie region of Quebec, Shawinigan is surrounded by nature and boasts the stunning Shawinigan Falls. Vernon, BC

Nestled in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, Vernon is a natural haven surrounded by mountains, forests and three lakes, offering year-round outdoor activities from snowboarding to hiking and mountain biking.

Time for Canadians to Rally & Vote

Starting today, Canadians have ten days to rally together and cast daily votes for their top town at siriusxm.ca/musictown . Residents, neighbours and friends can earn rally points toward their town by posting on social media tagging @SiriusXMCanada. Every vote, post, share, like, and comment brings The Beaches one step closer to one lucky Canadian community! The voting and rallying phase will close on October 24, 2025.

On October 29, 2025, SiriusXM Canada will announce the 2025 SiriusXM Music Town based on nomination stories, total votes and rally points earned during this phase.

SiriusXM Music Town is a national program that celebrates the stories that define our communities and the pride that unites us, reminding us of the powerful ways music connects people by bringing a top Canadian act to a town not typically on the concert circuit.

To cast your daily votes and see program details, visit siriusxm.ca/musictown . Participate on social media by tagging @SiriusXMCanada.

About The Beaches

The Beaches are doing everything their way. After more than a decade together, sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller with closest friends Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman-McDaniel enter a new era. Their JUNO Award-winning album Blame My Ex turned heartbreak into self-discovery, with lead single "Blame Brett" amassing 140 million streams across all platforms and fueling a sold-out world tour, from Toronto's Budweiser Stage to Brooklyn, LA, Vancouver, and London. Now, No Hard Feelings delivers bold anthems, witty lyricism, and unapologetic grunge, set to solidify The Beaches as a driving force in alt-rock today.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit SiriusXM.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook , on X , on Instagram and on YouTube .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

Kathleen Bennett, Zeno Group, [email protected], 289-221-8484