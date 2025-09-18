Limited-run channel launches September 20, 13 days before Taylor Swift's highly anticipated new album "The Life of a Showgirl" is released on October 3rd

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today that global superstar and 14-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift will have her own limited-run exclusive SiriusXM channel - Taylor's Channel 13 - starting Saturday, September 20, 13 days ahead of her highly anticipated new album The Life of a Showgirl.

SiriusXM Canada launches 24/7 Taylor Swift music channel, Taylor’s Channel 13 (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Taylor's Channel 13 will air 24/7 across North America and will be a destination for fans to hear Swift's music from her chart-topping 19-year career, spotlighting her highly anticipated brand-new album The Life of a Showgirl while showcasing every era of her music. Fans will hear highlights from her record-breaking four Grammy Album of the Year winners, along with The Eras Tour favourites, From the Vault tracks, live cuts, and fan-fueled moments - all amplifying Taylor's shimmering career.

The 13th day of the channel, Friday, October 3, coincides with the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, and Taylor's Channel 13 will play the full album beginning to end every other hour beginning at 12:00 am ET on that same day.

Swifties will also share their own personal and meaningful experiences about Taylor and her music on the channel, giving the community a new platform to celebrate their favourite artist and her music.

"Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture. Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners, and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor's Channel 13," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "SiriusXM has proudly supported Taylor from the very beginning of her career and championed her artistry every step of the way. The channel is a unique destination for fans to connect in a way like never before, hear her music across all eras of her legendary career and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way."

Taylor's Channel 13 will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 13 and anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app from Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, October 19.

SiriusXM is a longtime supporter and champion of Taylor Swift and her music. SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first pop station in North America to play Taylor Swift dating back to June 7, 2007.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit SiriusXM.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

