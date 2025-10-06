SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ returns with wall-to-wall 2025-26 NHL® season coverage

Fans can tune in for fresh voices, expert analysis, exclusive programming, and live play-by-play of every NHL® game on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app.

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, today announced comprehensive coverage plans for the 2025-26 NHL® season, from opening night through the 2026 Stanley Cup® Final. SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91) will bring listeners across North America expert analysis, behind-the-scenes original programming, exclusive interviews, and live-play-play of every game starting Tuesday, October 7.

Entering its 21st season of the most in-depth and entertaining hockey coverage available, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ welcomes a dynamic roster of former players who will bring daily insight and perspective, including Mike Johnson, Anthony Stewart, Martin Biron, Andrew Raycroft, Frankie Corrado, Craig Button, Carter Hutton and Jason Strudwick.

Listener favourites return with expert opinion, analysis and season previews for all 32 NHL® teams, including Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin, Steve Kouleas, Mick Kern, Boomer Gordon, Jake Hahn and Linda Cohn, Brian Burke, Elliotte Friedman, Bruce Boudreau, and Dave Pagnotta who will return each week for full coverage of all the action across the ice.

The season opens with a tripleheader on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Tuesday, October 7 at 5 p.m. ET as two-time defending Stanley Cup® Champion Florida Panthers raise their banner against the Chicago Blackhawks, followed at 8 p.m. ET by the New York Rangers hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins, and closing with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL, available to subscribers across North America on SiriusXM radios (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™). For more SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ programming, visit: SiriusXM.ca/SiriusXM-NHL-Network-Radio.

Inside the SiriusXM app, fans can search for additional hockey content including podcasts, player interviews, press conferences, and more. The SiriusXM app features 32 NHL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each team. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM's 360L radios. French-language broadcasts for all Montreal Canadians games will be available via Attitude Franco (ch.163).

For a schedule of NHL games on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.ca/NHL . Keep up with SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ on X, and Facebook.

