Saved by Sound: Canadians Beat Long Commutes with Audio Entertainment, Reveals New SiriusXM Study

35% of Canadians say their commute has gotten worse, with 73% agreeing audio makes their trips feel shorter

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians settle back into their routines, SiriusXM asked commuters how they are experiencing their time on the go. The new SiriusXM Canadian Commute Study reveals that while commutes are long and commuters are feeling stressed, many are turning to audio entertainment to transform their time into moments of enjoyment and escape.

According to the Study, over a third (35%) say their commute has gotten worse in the past year, and 41% describe their commute as stressful. Still, Canadian commuters are looking to make the most of it, with 56% saying they use their commute to relax or decompress, at least sometimes.

Gen Z commuters are most impacted by long commutes, and are especially intentional with this time, as 59% say they use it to relax.

As commute times climb and return-to-office mandates ramp up, audio's impact is undeniable. Eighty-five per cent of commuters state that audio entertainment makes their commute more enjoyable, and 73% even agree that it makes their trips feel shorter!

"Over my 24 years as a traffic officer, I saw firsthand how long commutes and growing frustration can take a toll on drivers, and when stress is high, safety suffers," explains traffic expert Sean Shapiro (@ voiceovercop ). "The encouraging news is that commuters are turning to audio entertainment like SiriusXM to ease the pressure of time in the car, helping them stay calm, focused, and safer on the road."

"For 20 years, SiriusXM has been the soundtrack to Canadians' daily lives, so it's no surprise that today commuters are embracing audio to escape, discover and find some enjoyment during this part of their day," said Susan Simpson, Senior Director, Brand, Marketing and Communications, SiriusXM Canada. "Our exclusive and curated content transforms every commute into a journey and ensures the ride is never wasted time."

The Power of Audio

SiriusXM Canadian Commute Study reveals that Canadians overwhelmingly turn to audio as their commute companion, with nearly 9 in 10 commuters (85%) listening to some form of audio during their commutes.

Music rules, with nearly 3 in 4 commuters (74%) usually listening to music and 84% of listeners name it among their preferred forms of audio when commuting.

Podcasts are popular, with 25% of commuters consuming podcasts, and 33% of listeners calling them a favourite; led by 18–34-year-olds at 43%.

News still matters: 28% tune in to news, climbing to 39% among 55+-year-old commuters.

With ad-free music, talk, comedy, news, sports, and more, SiriusXM is the ultimate commute companion, making it easier than ever for Canadians to claim this time as truly theirs.

Beat the Gridlock - While Canadians are looking to make the most of their commute, many confess to benefitting from audio in interesting ways. In the past year:

55% have sung out loud in the car

26% have danced in their seat

36% have stayed longer to finish a song or a podcast

13% have taken a longer route just to keep listening

A great commuter debate – Canadians listening to SiriusXM in the car can reclaim their time, their space and make it their own. But it's not just about the journey; it's also about the company:

About a third of Canadians (30%) say the audio entertainment is a responsibility equally shared between themselves and others in the car

12% say others usually or always are in control

But half (50%) say they are usually or always the decider

With 425+ SiriusXM channels, there's plenty to choose from (and argue over).

Reclaiming the Commute

With its most recent brand campaign launch, SiriusXM Canada is inviting Canadians to reclaim their commute and reimagine their in-car experience through new creative brought to market with a national integrated campaign, illustrating that no matter the mode or the entertainment genre, getting there is better with SiriusXM.

"We create space for each and every Canadian to get closer to the things they love, and our newest campaign captures that for commuters, tapping into a common experience to show how a SiriusXM subscription elevates it," states Simpson.

Survey Methodology : These findings are from a survey conducted by SiriusXM from September 15th to September 17th, 2025, among a representative sample of 1504 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit SiriusXM.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

