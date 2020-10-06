UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. The charity works in the most challenging areas in more than 190 countries and territories to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition.

In addition to highlighting UNICEF Canada's work for children abroad, Liu will help raise awareness for the organization's domestic advocacy for children and youth in Canada.

Liu will appear at a virtual event on November 20, 2020, to recognize National Child Day in Canada and World Children's Day globally. World Children's Day is UNICEF's global day of action for children, by children, marking the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. On this day, UNICEF advocates, raises awareness and raises funds for the most pressing issues facing children.

Last year, UNICEF Canada hosted a youth activism summit gathering over 100 young activists from across Canada. This year, due to COVID-19, they're asking young people to #StayInToSpeakOut.

"From coast-to-coast-to-coast, young people in Canada are staying in to speak out on their experiences with COVID-19. This generation will live with the impacts of the pandemic and how our leaders respond for years to come. They must be included in decisions that affect their future," said Alli Truesdell, UNICEF Canada's Youth Participation Lead. "Young people demand to have their voices heard and we rally to their side to help them take back their future."

The virtual event, Take Back The Future, will be hosted by young people speaking out on education, mental health, Indigenous sovereignty, climate change, democracy, and systemic racism, and sharing their ideas to reimagine the post-pandemic future. They will be making recommendations to the government on key policies they demand to be implemented for a better Canada.

"Gen Z will be our salvation – I've said it before, and I'll say it again," said Liu. "I cannot wait to meet the young advocates who are leading Canada into a better, reimagined and more equitable future."

Registration for virtual Stay In to Speak Out Sessions is open to youth in Canada ages 12-24 years old.

Education ( Wednesday, September 23 from 6:00-7:30pm EST )

from ) Mental Health ( Tuesday, October 6 from 5:00-6:30pm EST )

from ) Indigenous Sovereignty ( Tuesday, October 13 from 6:00-7:30pm EST )

from ) Climate Change ( Monday, October 19 from 7:00-8:30 EST )

from ) Democracy ( Monday, October 26 from 4:00-5:30pm EST )

from ) Systemic Racism ( Tuesday, November 3 from 4:00-5:30pm EST )

Registration for the November 20th showcase is open to Canadians of all ages.

