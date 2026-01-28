Canada's most accurate and comprehensive source of investment funds data now includes key capital markets indicators

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today released its 2025 Annual Statistics Report, which provides data and comprehensive analysis of mutual fund and ETF sales and assets under management. This year, the report was expanded to include key indicators of Canada's public equity and debt markets, placing investment fund activity within the broader capital markets context.

"This report is the definitive industry source for investment fund assets and sales data," said Ian Bragg, SIMA's Vice-President of Research and Statistic. "By expanding this year's report to include key capital market indicators, we can see investment fund activity alongside developments in Canada's public equity and debt markets, helping to situate fund trends within broader market conditions."

Mutual fund assets reached record levels in 2025, reflecting strong market performance and sustained investor demand. Mutual fund assets under management rose to $2.53 trillion by year end – an increase of 12.7 per cent year over year. ETF assets also reached an all-time high, reaching $713 billion and growing 37.8 per cent from the previous year.

Sales activity was robust across both mutual funds and ETFs. Mutual fund net sales totalled $40.5 billion in 2025 – more than double the 2024 level – while ETF net sales reached a record $125.8 billion, marking the first year annual ETF inflows exceeded $100 billion. Together, these results underscore the continued growth of investment funds as the preferred vehicle for Canadian investors.

The broader capital markets environment provided a supportive backdrop for this growth. While Canadian investors are diversified geographically, it is notable that Canadian equity markets posted strong gains, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 28.2 per cent in 2025. At the same time, total market capitalization across Canadian stock exchanges surpassed $6.5 trillion, while outstanding Canadian debt securities continued to expand, highlighting the ongoing importance of both equity and fixed-income markets in financing economic activity.

"Investment funds play an important role in connecting investors to capital markets in Canada and beyond," said Bragg. "This report illustrates how mutual fund and ETF growth, sales activity, and market conditions evolved in 2025. It's clear that strong market returns and declining interest rates contributed to an investor shift from deposit products, such as GICs, toward mutual funds and ETFs in order to participate more fully in market returns."

