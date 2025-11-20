SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - October 2025 Français

News provided by

Securities and Investment Management Association

Nov 20, 2025, 15:30 ET

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.52 trillion at the end of October, up by $30.7 billion or 1.2 per cent since September. Mutual fund net sales were $4.2 billion in October.

ETF assets totalled $682.5 billion at the end of October, up by $18.7 billion or 2.8 per cent since September. ETF net sales were $9.7 billion in October.

October insights

  • Mutual fund assets increased for the sixth consecutive month, growing by $302 billion over that period. By the end of October, assets surpassed $2.5 trillion for the first time on record.
  • Bond funds continued to capture the largest share of net sales.
  • As with mutual funds, ETF assets have increased for six straight months, growing by $136 billion over that time.
  • ETF net sales remained positive across all asset classes except money market funds, which saw net redemptions. Year to date, equity ETFs accounted for 51 per cent of total net sales, and bond ETFs for 24 per cent.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Oct 2025

Sep 2025

Oct 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds






     Balanced

1,797

1,039

(222)

1,057

(22,684)

     Equity

(1,280)

49

(120)

(8,354)

452

     Bond

2,662

2,232

3,125

25,101

21,826

 Specialty

1,143

670

644

10,246

6,181

Total long-term funds

4,323

3,990

3,427

28,050

5,774

Total money market funds

(130)

(228)

62

5,206

2,163

Total

4,192

3,762

3,489

33,256

7,937

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class

Oct 2025

Sep 2025

Oct 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds





     Balanced

1,098.8

1,086.0

979.3

997.9

     Equity

986.6

974.5

843.4

868.4

     Bond

319.5

315.3

275.6

281.8

     Specialty

51.7

50.0

35.8

37.8

Total long-term funds

2,456.5

2,425.8

2,134.0

2,185.8

Total money market funds

63.1

63.1

54.9

56.9

Total

2,519.6

2,488.9

2,188.9

2,242.7

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Oct 2025

Sep 2025

Oct 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds






     Balanced

1,269

1,070

591

8,504

4,268

     Equity

5,273

5,746

4,385

49,076

29,753

     Bond

2,043

3,677

3,005

23,053

17,854

 Specialty

1,353

1,708

327

10,299

1,891

Total long-term funds

9,938

12,202

8,308

90,932

53,766

Total money market funds

(197)

236

198

4,913

1,759

Total

9,741

12,437

8,505

95,846

55,525

ETF net assets ($ billions) * 

Asset class

Oct 2025

Sep 2025

Oct 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds





     Balanced

35.7

33.9

21.6

23.3

     Equity

436.1

422.9

304.7

326.8

     Bond

141.1

138.6

113.5

116.7

     Specialty

36.8

35.4

19.9

22.7

Total long-term funds

649.7

630.9

459.7

489.5

Total money market funds

32.8

33.0

27.3

28.0

Total

682.5

663.8

487.0

517.6

*   See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canad ians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc,Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected] , 416-309-2313

Organization Profile

Securities and Investment Management Association