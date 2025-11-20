Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.52 trillion at the end of October, up by $30.7 billion or 1.2 per cent since September. Mutual fund net sales were $4.2 billion in October.

ETF assets totalled $682.5 billion at the end of October, up by $18.7 billion or 2.8 per cent since September. ETF net sales were $9.7 billion in October.

October insights

Mutual fund assets increased for the sixth consecutive month, growing by $302 billion over that period. By the end of October, assets surpassed $2.5 trillion for the first time on record.

Bond funds continued to capture the largest share of net sales.

As with mutual funds, ETF assets have increased for six straight months, growing by $136 billion over that time.

ETF net sales remained positive across all asset classes except money market funds, which saw net redemptions. Year to date, equity ETFs accounted for 51 per cent of total net sales, and bond ETFs for 24 per cent.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Oct 2025 Sep 2025 Oct 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,797 1,039 (222) 1,057 (22,684) Equity (1,280) 49 (120) (8,354) 452 Bond 2,662 2,232 3,125 25,101 21,826 Specialty 1,143 670 644 10,246 6,181 Total long-term funds 4,323 3,990 3,427 28,050 5,774 Total money market funds (130) (228) 62 5,206 2,163 Total 4,192 3,762 3,489 33,256 7,937

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class Oct 2025 Sep 2025 Oct 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,098.8 1,086.0 979.3 997.9 Equity 986.6 974.5 843.4 868.4 Bond 319.5 315.3 275.6 281.8 Specialty 51.7 50.0 35.8 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,456.5 2,425.8 2,134.0 2,185.8 Total money market funds 63.1 63.1 54.9 56.9 Total 2,519.6 2,488.9 2,188.9 2,242.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Oct 2025 Sep 2025 Oct 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,269 1,070 591 8,504 4,268 Equity 5,273 5,746 4,385 49,076 29,753 Bond 2,043 3,677 3,005 23,053 17,854 Specialty 1,353 1,708 327 10,299 1,891 Total long-term funds 9,938 12,202 8,308 90,932 53,766 Total money market funds (197) 236 198 4,913 1,759 Total 9,741 12,437 8,505 95,846 55,525

ETF net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class Oct 2025 Sep 2025 Oct 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 35.7 33.9 21.6 23.3 Equity 436.1 422.9 304.7 326.8 Bond 141.1 138.6 113.5 116.7 Specialty 36.8 35.4 19.9 22.7 Total long-term funds 649.7 630.9 459.7 489.5 Total money market funds 32.8 33.0 27.3 28.0 Total 682.5 663.8 487.0 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

