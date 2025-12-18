Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.543 trillion at the end of November, up by $23.0 billion or 0.9 per cent since October. Mutual fund net sales were $5.4 billion in November.

ETF assets totalled $700.0 billion at the end of November, up by $17.3 billion or 2.5 per cent since October. ETF net sales were $12.9 billion in November.

November insights

Mutual fund and ETF assets rose for the seventh consecutive month. However, the growth in assets was lower than in any of the previous six months as global equity markets had modest gains in November.

ETFs recorded their second-largest monthly net sales ever.

Mutual funds had their second-largest monthly net sales of the year.

Money market mutual funds and ETFs both saw relatively strong inflows--the highest since March and April this year, respectively.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Nov 2025 Oct 2025 Nov 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 357 1,764 495 1,382 (22,189) Equity (746) (1,326) 677 (9,111) 1,129 Bond 2,863 2,619 1,984 27,919 23,810 Specialty 1,108 1,143 726 11,355 6,907 Total long-term funds 3,581 4,200 3,883 31,545 9,658 Total money market funds 1,814 (130) 685 7,020 2,848 Total 5,395 4,070 4,568 38,565 12,505

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Nov 2025 Oct 2025 Nov 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,106.1 1,098.8 1,011.3 997.9 Equity 995.5 986.6 882.4 868.4 Bond 322.9 319.5 281.0 281.8 Specialty 53.1 51.7 37.2 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,477.6 2,456.5 2,211.9 2,185.8 Total money market funds 65.0 63.1 55.8 56.9 Total 2,542.6 2,519.6 2,267.7 2,242.7

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Nov 2025 Oct 2025 Nov 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,216 1,266 563 9,719 4,831 Equity 6,780 5,270 6,291 55,835 36,044 Bond 3,238 2,080 992 26,331 18,846 Specialty 988 1,363 444 11,297 2,335 Total long-term funds 12,221 9,979 8,289 103,182 62,056 Total money market funds 705 (106) 462 5,710 2,221 Total 12,927 9,874 8,751 108,892 64,277

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Nov 2025 Oct 2025 Nov 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 37.3 35.7 23.1 23.3 Equity 448.6 436.1 325.3 326.8 Bond 143.9 141.1 115.8 116.7 Specialty 36.1 36.8 23.1 22.7 Total long-term funds 665.9 649.7 487.4 489.5 Total money market funds 34.1 32.9 27.8 28.0 Total 700.0 682.7 515.2 517.6

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

