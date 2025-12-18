SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - November 2025 Français

News provided by

Securities and Investment Management Association

Dec 18, 2025, 15:00 ET

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.543 trillion at the end of November, up by $23.0 billion or 0.9 per cent since October. Mutual fund net sales were $5.4 billion in November.

ETF assets totalled $700.0 billion at the end of November, up by $17.3 billion or 2.5 per cent since October. ETF net sales were $12.9 billion in November.

November insights

  • Mutual fund and ETF assets rose for the seventh consecutive month. However, the growth in assets was lower than in any of the previous six months as global equity markets had modest gains in November.
  • ETFs recorded their second-largest monthly net sales ever.
  • Mutual funds had their second-largest monthly net sales of the year.
  • Money market mutual funds and ETFs both saw relatively strong inflows--the highest since March and April this year, respectively.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Nov 2025

Oct 2025

Nov 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds




     Balanced

357

1,764

495

1,382

(22,189)

     Equity

(746)

(1,326)

677

(9,111)

1,129

     Bond

2,863

2,619

1,984

27,919

23,810

 Specialty

1,108

1,143

726

11,355

6,907

Total long-term funds

3,581

4,200

3,883

31,545

9,658

Total money market funds

1,814

(130)

685

7,020

2,848

Total

5,395

4,070

4,568

38,565

12,505

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class

Nov 2025

Oct 2025

Nov 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds



     Balanced

1,106.1

1,098.8

1,011.3

997.9

     Equity

995.5

986.6

882.4

868.4

     Bond

322.9

319.5

281.0

281.8

     Specialty

53.1

51.7

37.2

37.8

Total long-term funds

2,477.6

2,456.5

2,211.9

2,185.8

Total money market funds

65.0

63.1

55.8

56.9

Total

2,542.6

2,519.6

2,267.7

2,242.7

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Nov 2025

Oct 2025

Nov 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds




     Balanced

1,216

1,266

563

9,719

4,831

     Equity

6,780

5,270

6,291

55,835

36,044

     Bond

3,238

2,080

992

26,331

18,846

 Specialty

988

1,363

444

11,297

2,335

Total long-term funds

12,221

9,979

8,289

103,182

62,056

Total money market funds

705

(106)

462

5,710

2,221

Total

12,927

9,874

8,751

108,892

64,277

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Nov 2025

Oct 2025

Nov 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds



     Balanced

37.3

35.7

23.1

23.3

     Equity

448.6

436.1

325.3

326.8

     Bond

143.9

141.1

115.8

116.7

     Specialty

36.1

36.8

23.1

22.7

Total long-term funds

665.9

649.7

487.4

489.5

Total money market funds

34.1

32.9

27.8

28.0

Total

700.0

682.7

515.2

517.6

*   See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information, Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313

Organization Profile

Securities and Investment Management Association