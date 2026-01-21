Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.528 trillion at the end of December, down by $14.7 billion or 0.6 per cent since November. Mutual fund net sales were $1.9 billion in December.

ETF assets totalled $713.0 billion at the end of December, up by $13.0 billion or 1.9 per cent since November. ETF net sales were $16.9 billion in December.

December insights

In 2025, mutual fund assets increased by $285.8 billion, or 12.7 per cent, despite a modest market-driven decline in December.

ETF assets reached an all-time high at the end of December and increased by $195.5 billion over the year, representing the largest annual dollar increase on record and a one-year growth rate of 37.8 per cent.

Overall mutual fund net inflows more than doubled in 2025, with December marking the eighth consecutive month of positive sales.

In December, ETFs experienced the highest single-month net sales ever recorded, contributing to 2025 seeing the largest annual inflows in history.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Dec 2025 Nov 2025 Dec 2024 2025 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,120 357 (474) 2,502 (22,663) Equity (1,927) (744) (118) (11,036) 1,012 Bond 1,402 2,863 1,909 29,321 25,719 Specialty 577 1,108 501 11,932 7,408 Total long-term funds 1,172 3,583 1,818 32,719 11,476 Total money market funds 755 1,814 721 7,775 3,568 Total 1,927 5,397 2,539 40,494 15,044

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Dec 2025 Nov 2025 Dec 2024 Long-term funds





Balanced 1,099.1 1,106.1 997.9 Equity 987.3 995.9 868.4 Bond 322.7 323.1 281.8 Specialty 53.7 53.1 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,462.8 2,478.2 2,185.8 Total money market funds 65.7 65.0 56.9 Total 2,528.5 2,543.2 2,242.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Dec 2025 Nov 2025 Dec 2024 2025 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,358 1,216 712 11,076 5,543 Equity 9,679 6,780 7,886 65,514 43,930 Bond 3,451 3,238 2,081 29,773 20,927 Specialty 1,234 988 (81) 12,531 2,253 Total long-term funds 15,723 12,221 10,599 118,894 72,655 Total money market funds 1,190 705 99 6,900 2,320 Total 16,912 12,927 10,698 125,794 74,974

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Dec 2025 Nov 2025 Dec 2024 Long-term funds





Balanced 38.3 37.3 23.3 Equity 456.7 448.6 326.8 Bond 146.0 143.9 116.7 Specialty 36.8 36.1 22.7 Total long-term funds 677.8 665.9 489.5 Total money market funds 35.3 34.1 28.0 Total 713.0 700.0 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

