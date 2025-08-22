Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.376 trillion at the end of July, up by $33.9 billion or 1.4 per cent since June. Mutual fund net sales were $4.7 billion in July.

ETF assets totalled $611.4 billion at the end of July, up by $19.2 billion or 3.2 per cent since June. ETF net sales were $10.3 billion in July.

July insights

Mutual fund and ETF assets continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive month this year. Since April, mutual fund assets have grown by 7.1 per cent -- an increase of $158.5 billion . Meanwhile, ETF assets surpassed $600 billion for the first time on record.

. Meanwhile, ETF assets surpassed for the first time on record. Mutual funds and ETFs both posted their second-largest monthly inflows of the year. For mutual funds, it was driven primarily by strong demand for bond funds, while ETF inflows were led by equity fund purchases.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jul 2025 Jun 2025 Jul 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 49 234 (1,024) (2,467) (19,876) Equity (171) (906) 2,085 (6,611) 106 Bond 3,546 1,623 3,307 17,367 13,801 Specialty 846 791 800 7,839 4,595 Total long-term funds 4,270 1,742 5,167 16,128 (1,374) Total money market funds 399 (471) 31 5,539 2,614 Total 4,670 1,271 5,198 21,667 1,240

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jul 2025 Jun 2025 Jul 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,039.8 1,030.2 963.0 997.9 Equity 921.7 903.3 821.4 868.4 Bond 304.6 300.9 264.7 281.8 Specialty 47.3 45.9 33.7 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,313.4 2,280.2 2,082.7 2,185.8 Total money market funds 63.0 62.3 54.8 56.9 Total 2,376.4 2,342.5 2,137.6 2,242.7

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jul 2025 Jun 2025 Jul 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,069 803 558 5,319 2,842 Equity 6,553 3,742 2,387 34,317 21,070 Bond 1,515 1,937 1,463 15,468 12,183 Specialty 1,287 701 254 5,944 297 Total long-term funds 10,424 7,183 4,662 61,047 36,392 Total money market funds (153) (76) 310 4,968 957 Total 10,271 7,106 4,972 66,014 37,349

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jul 2025 Jun 2025 Jul 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 30.3 28.9 19.6 23.3 Equity 385.8 371.5 286.6 326.9 Bond 131.7 130.8 107.7 116.7 Specialty 30.8 28.0 17.7 22.7 Total long-term funds 578.6 559.3 431.7 489.6 Total money market funds 32.8 32.9 26.4 28.0 Total 611.4 592.1 458.1 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members—including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers—are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information, please contact: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313