TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.564 trillion at the end of January, up by $35 billion or 1.4 per cent since December. Mutual fund net sales were $5.7 billion in January.

ETF assets totalled $743.8 billion at the end of January, up by $30.8 billion or 4.3 per cent since December. ETF net sales were $20.8 billion in January.

January insights

Mutual fund assets rebounded in January after experiencing a dip in December.

Both mutual fund and ETF assets reached new all-time highs in January.

Mutual fund monthly net sales were the highest since February 2025.

ETF net sales posted their highest monthly total ever, surpassing the previous record set just last month.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jan 2026 Dec 2025 Jan 2025 Long-term funds





Balanced 1,541 1,120 (379) Equity (588) (1,927) (2,091) Bond 4,169 1,432 3,251 Specialty 1,364 609 1,444 Total long-term funds 6,486 1,234 2,225 Total money market funds (742) 755 852 Total 5,744 1,989 3,078

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jan 2026 Dec 2025 Jan 2025 Long-term funds





Balanced 1,113.4 1,099.1 1,024.1 Equity 1,001.3 987.3 902.4 Bond 328.3 322.8 288.0 Specialty 55.6 53.8 39.7 Total long-term funds 2,498.6 2,462.9 2,254.2 Total money market funds 65.0 65.7 58.0 Total 2,563.6 2,528.6 2,312.2

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jan 2026 Dec 2025 Jan 2025 Long-term funds





Balanced 1,594 1,358 745 Equity 13,327 9,679 4,802 Bond 4,002 3,451 1,706 Specialty 1,962 1,234 871 Total long-term funds 20,884 15,723 8,125 Total money market funds (88) 1,190 831 Total 20,797 16,912 8,956

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jan 2026 Dec 2025 Jan 2025 Long-term funds





Balanced 40.5 38.3 24.8 Equity 478.3 456.7 343.6 Bond 150.9 146.0 119.4 Specialty 39.0 36.8 24.6 Total long-term funds 708.7 677.8 512.3 Total money market funds 35.1 35.3 28.9 Total 743.8 713.0 541.2

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

