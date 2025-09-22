Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.413 trillion at the end of August, up by $35.9 billion or 1.5 per cent since July. Mutual fund net sales were $3.0 billion in August.

ETF assets totalled $630.2 billion at the end of August, up by $18.8 billion or 3.1 per cent since July. ETF net sales were $7.7 billion in August.

August insights

Mutual fund and ETF assets rose for the fourth straight month. Year to date, mutual fund assets have grown by 7.6 per cent – an increase of $170.5 billion . Meanwhile, ETF assets grew by 21.8 per cent – an increase of $112.7 billion .

. Meanwhile, ETF assets grew by 21.8 per cent – an increase of . Mutual funds sales have remained positive every month this year except April, primarily driven by inflows into bond and speciality funds.

ETF net sales are already close to equaling last year's full-year total.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Aug 2025 Jul 2025 Aug 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 616 50 (1,391) (1,783) (21,268) Equity (435) (230) 1,191 (7,123) 1,297 Bond 2,215 3,512 2,564 20,207 16,365 Specialty 610 838 547 8,415 5,142 Total long-term funds 3,005 4,170 2,910 19,716 1,536 Total money market funds 25 399 (395) 5,564 2,219 Total 3,030 4,569 2,515 25,280 3,755

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Aug 2025 Jul 2025 Aug 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,054.7 1,039.9 964.5 997.9 Equity 937.9 921.8 823.6 868.4 Bond 309.4 305.4 268.7 281.8 Specialty 48.2 47.3 34.1 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,350.2 2,314.3 2,090.9 2,185.8 Total money market funds 63.1 63.0 54.4 56.9 Total 2,413.2 2,377.3 2,145.3 2,242.7



* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Aug 2025 Jul 2025 Aug 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 846 1,069 464 6,165 3,305 Equity 3,686 6,469 1,745 38,054 22,675 Bond 1,870 1,515 1,176 17,337 13,359 Specialty 1,307 1,284 984 7,238 1,281 Total long-term funds 7,709 10,337 4,369 68,794 40,621 Total money market funds (23) (222) (94) 4,875 863 Total 7,686 10,115 4,276 73,669 41,485

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Aug 2025 Jul 2025 Aug 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 31.7 30.3 20.2 23.3 Equity 400.0 385.9 290.3 326.7 Bond 133.7 131.7 109.2 116.7 Specialty 32.1 30.8 17.8 22.7 Total long-term funds 597.5 578.7 437.6 489.4 Total money market funds 32.7 32.7 26.3 28.0 Total 630.2 611.4 463.9 517.5



* See below for important information about data.



SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.





SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.





© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data 1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. 2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. 3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. 4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. 5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members—including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers—are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

