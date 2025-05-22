SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - April 2025

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.218 trillion at the end of April, down by $39.6 billion or 1.8 per cent since March. Mutual fund net redemptions were $1.5 billion in April.

ETF assets totalled $546.4 billion at the end of April, down by $0.5 billion or 0.1 per cent since March. ETF net sales were $7.2 billion in April.

April insights

  • April saw the second consecutive monthly decline in mutual fund and ETF assets, primarily driven by weakness in equity and bond markets.
  • Mutual funds registered their first net redemptions since June 2024, driven by outflows from balanced funds, with all other major asset classes generating inflows.
  • Despite market volatility, ETF net sales remained relatively strong, driven by $4.9 billion of inflows into equity ETFs; within that category, three-quarters of net sales went to global and international funds.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Apr 2025

Mar 2025

Apr 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds




    Balanced

(2,574)

(1,731)

(3,480)

(3,170)

(11,553)

    Equity

372

(3,384)

450

(5,351)

1,893

    Bond

73

2,766

349

9,249

7,505

 Specialty

438

974

720

5,346

2,687

Total long-term funds

(1,693)

(1,375)

(1,961)

6,074

532

Total money market funds

201

2,636

(433)

5,791

(281)

Total

(1,492)

1,261

(2,394)

11,865

251

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class

Apr 2025

Mar 2025

Apr 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds



    Balanced

984.7

1,003.1

917.4

997.8

    Equity

834.4

853.9

766.0

868.4

    Bond

294.0

295.5

247.9

281.8

    Specialty

42.4

42.3

30.8

37.8

Total long-term funds

2,155.4

2,194.8

1,962.1

2,185.8

Total money market funds

62.7

62.9

51.4

56.9

Total

2,218.2

2,257.8

2,013.5

2,242.6

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Apr 2025

Mar 2025

Apr 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds




    Balanced

629

628

362

2,753

1,642

    Equity

4,864

6,440

4,032

20,120

13,383

    Bond

104

4,048

1,734

8,934

3,964

 Specialty

737

641

82

3,002

(352)

Total long-term funds

6,334

11,756

6,209

34,809

18,637

Total money market funds

888

2,109

(747)

5,110

(553)

Total

7,222

13,865

5,461

39,919

18,084

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Apr 2025

Mar 2025

Apr 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds



    Balanced

25.9

25.5

17.3

23.3

    Equity

337.0

338.9

259.4

326.9

    Bond

125.8

126.6

95.9

116.7

    Specialty

24.9

23.6

16.1

22.7

Total long-term funds

513.5

514.7

388.7

489.6

Total money market funds

32.9

32.2

24.9

28.0

Total

546.4

546.8

413.5

517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association, formerly the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC), is now the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors and the Canadian capital markets. Our members—including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers—are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

