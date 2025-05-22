SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - April 2025

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.218 trillion at the end of April, down by $39.6 billion or 1.8 per cent since March. Mutual fund net redemptions were $1.5 billion in April.

ETF assets totalled $546.4 billion at the end of April, down by $0.5 billion or 0.1 per cent since March. ETF net sales were $7.2 billion in April.

April insights

April saw the second consecutive monthly decline in mutual fund and ETF assets, primarily driven by weakness in equity and bond markets.

Mutual funds registered their first net redemptions since June 2024 , driven by outflows from balanced funds, with all other major asset classes generating inflows.

, driven by outflows from balanced funds, with all other major asset classes generating inflows. Despite market volatility, ETF net sales remained relatively strong, driven by $4.9 billion of inflows into equity ETFs; within that category, three-quarters of net sales went to global and international funds.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Apr 2025 Mar 2025 Apr 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced (2,574) (1,731) (3,480) (3,170) (11,553) Equity 372 (3,384) 450 (5,351) 1,893 Bond 73 2,766 349 9,249 7,505 Specialty 438 974 720 5,346 2,687 Total long-term funds (1,693) (1,375) (1,961) 6,074 532 Total money market funds 201 2,636 (433) 5,791 (281) Total (1,492) 1,261 (2,394) 11,865 251

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Apr 2025 Mar 2025 Apr 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 984.7 1,003.1 917.4 997.8 Equity 834.4 853.9 766.0 868.4 Bond 294.0 295.5 247.9 281.8 Specialty 42.4 42.3 30.8 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,155.4 2,194.8 1,962.1 2,185.8 Total money market funds 62.7 62.9 51.4 56.9 Total 2,218.2 2,257.8 2,013.5 2,242.6

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Apr 2025 Mar 2025 Apr 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 629 628 362 2,753 1,642 Equity 4,864 6,440 4,032 20,120 13,383 Bond 104 4,048 1,734 8,934 3,964 Specialty 737 641 82 3,002 (352) Total long-term funds 6,334 11,756 6,209 34,809 18,637 Total money market funds 888 2,109 (747) 5,110 (553) Total 7,222 13,865 5,461 39,919 18,084

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Apr 2025 Mar 2025 Apr 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 25.9 25.5 17.3 23.3 Equity 337.0 338.9 259.4 326.9 Bond 125.8 126.6 95.9 116.7 Specialty 24.9 23.6 16.1 22.7 Total long-term funds 513.5 514.7 388.7 489.6 Total money market funds 32.9 32.2 24.9 28.0 Total 546.4 546.8 413.5 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

