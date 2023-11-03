The Government of Canada and the Swiss Federal Council sign a new coproduction treaty that will strengthen audiovisual production ties between the two countries

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - At a signing ceremony held today in Montréal, His Excellency Alain Berset, President and Federal Councillor for Interior Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, alongside the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, jointly signed a modernized audiovisual coproduction treaty between Canada and Switzerland. The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the CINEMANIA Film Festival in Montréal, where Switzerland is this year's featured country.

Canada and Switzerland enjoy strong and diversified cultural relations built on shared values. Over the past decade, the two countries have created six coproductions, with combined budgets of over $21.4 million.

This new coproduction treaty will replace the current one, signed in 1987. It will be more advantageous for both countries' audiovisual industries and for the development of economic and cultural exchanges. This treaty will make it easier for Swiss and Canadian professionals to collaborate on film, television and video projects. It will provide a more modern and flexible coproduction framework that reflects the modern filming reality and future direction. The treaty represents the culmination of an ambitious joint effort by Switzerland and the Government of Canada and is one of the latter's initiatives to modernize international coproduction treaties.

The ratification and implementation of this new treaty involves several stages. When it comes into effect, it will create significant new commercial and cultural opportunities for the Canadian and Swiss audiovisual industry.

Quotes

"Canada and Switzerland share a strong connection, especially through our common use of the French language. Switzerland is a valuable partner for Canada in the world of audiovisual collaboration. We're fortunate to have signed this new agreement, which marks the success of our efforts to update the treaty. It will provide greater support for our cultural industries and strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries. We're excited about this creative partnership where culture acts as the bridge to promote and share artistic excellence."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Canada and Switzerland have long enjoyed close bilateral relations and people-to-people ties. We are delighted to formalize this agreement, which will enable even stronger collaboration between our audiovisual industries and allow for considerable economic and cultural exchanges."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"This new coproduction agreement confirms the outstanding cooperation between Canada and Switzerland. It also allows us to strengthen the existing cultural and linguistic ties between our two countries."

—His Excellency Alain Berset, President and Federal Councillor for Interior Affairs of the Swiss Confederation

Quick Facts

Audiovisual coproduction treaties are agreements signed by two countries. They enable Canadian and foreign producers to pool their creative, technical and financial resources to coproduce audiovisual projects.

Canada has agreements with 59 partner countries. A complete list of Canada's coproduction treaties is available on Telefilm Canada's website.

Associated Links

Audiovisual treaty coproduction

Telefilm Canada: Coproductions

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]