Siemens launches Depot360 zero-emission fleet operations solution in Canada

Depot360 portfolio simplifies fleet electrification with two new offerings: Depot360 Managed Services and Depot360 Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS)

Fleet performance, energy costs and sustainability objectives are optimized using the Depot360 AI energy and charging management platform

Roughly half of the software research & development for the Depot360 AI platform is being done in Canada , helping position Canada at the forefront of fleet electrification

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - With transportation being the second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and road transport responsible for almost three quarters of these emissions globally1, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has launched Depot360, a portfolio to optimize fleet electrification. The initial focus of the solution is on logistics vehicles, municipal transit and private bus fleets within depot, warehouse, and terminal facilities. Canada is among the first countries to offer Depot360 to customers, alongside the US, Germany, France, UK, Sweden, and Norway.

"The electrification of transportation is complex and requires a growing system of partners to tackle this enormous challenge," says Faisal Kazi, Siemens Canada CEO. "Siemens is committed to helping Canadian customers manage and simplify their fleet electrification with innovative solutions, including locally-developed software."

The two initial offerings from the Depot360 portfolio are Depot360 Managed Services and Depot360 CaaS.

Depot360 Managed Services optimizes charging and fleet infrastructure operations to maximize fleet performance, lower energy costs, reduce cost-per-kilometer and meet sustainability goals. To enable the Managed Services offering, Siemens has developed the Depot360 AI Platform. Approximately half of the employees developing this software are based in Canada.

Using this platform and its algorithms, a team of Siemens experts monitors and manages the charging infrastructure and fleet performance. Risks are proactively identified and resolved to improve fleet operations. Depot360 aims to guarantee charging station uptime and vehicle state-of-charge (SoC) for route completion.

Depot360 Managed Services will also help customers reduce energy costs with load-shifting (charging at off-peak, less expensive hours), and peak-shaving (schedule-based load management) capabilities. In future, participating fleets will be able to provide their DERs (Distributed Energy Resources) to wholesale markets for further energy cost savings.

Thanks to telematics partnerships with companies such as Geotab, Siemens accesses near real-time connected vehicle data to further improve fleet operations. Siemens is pleased to have joined the Geotab Sustainability Alliance, a group of solution and service providers offering integrated solutions to help fleets operate efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled to work with Siemens towards our shared goal of derisking the scaling of EV infrastructure for fleets," said Eric Mallia, Geotab's Vice President of Sustainability Solutions. "Together with Geotab's leading EV telematics capability, Siemens Depot360 will help ensure that vehicles are properly charged when needed, while also optimizing charging schedules to minimize costs and carbon emissions."

For customers looking for a one-stop-shop for fleet electrification, Siemens offers Depot360 CaaS. This is a zero-upfront investment solution encompassing consulting, depot design, construction, commissioning, and equipment – all financed into a single monthly payment. Routed in intelligent planning, all requirements are addressed in the solution, including fleet size and scope, grid connection, charging infrastructure, software, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring a future-proof solution to customer needs. With Depot360 CaaS, customers will also enjoy all the benefits of our Managed Services.

More information is available at www.siemens.ca/depot360

About Siemens Canada

Siemens Canada is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose, adding real value for customers since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. As of September 30, 2023, the company has approximately 4,200 employees from coast-to-coast and 33 office and production facilities across Canada. Siemens Canada has a revenue of ~ CAD $2 billion.

_________________________

SOURCE Siemens Canada

For further information: Contact for journalists: Siemens Canada, Laura Heidbuechel, Phone: 1.289.952.1600, E-mail: [email protected]