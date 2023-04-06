GATINEAU, QC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians and cyclists that there will be sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge for construction and maintenance purposes during the following periods:

Monday, April 10 , at 6 am , to Friday, June 23 , at 6 pm : The sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau -bound lane will be closed

The sidewalk adjacent to the -bound lane will be closed Tuesday, June 27 , at 6 am , to Friday, October 20 , at 6 pm : The sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa -bound lane will be closed

During these periods, the sidewalk on which the work is being performed will not be accessible to both cyclists and pedestrians. Users will therefore have to use the sidewalk on which no work is being performed.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

