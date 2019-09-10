Showpass Completes Equity Raise Following Record H1 & Token Mobile Solutions Acquisition

In the first half of 2019, Showpass enhanced its industry-leading ticketing platform with a focus on at-the-door ticket sales. Showpass' online ticketing system is now integrated with Square's Point of Sale hardware , making it easier to accept and track credit, debit and tap purchases at the door. To help ticket buyers skip the line, Showpass introduced ' QuickQ' , which has drastically reduced lineups with QR Code technology.

With a ticketing app loaded with features, Showpass has signed several well-known event organizers and venues this year, including; Pride Calgary, the Vancouver Christmas Market, Enthusiast Gaming Conference, US Squash, Old Home Week PEI and more. In 2019, Showpass is on track to continue disrupting the industry with more events and cutting-edge technology.

"Showpass' vision is to offer exceptional event experiences to people around the world. This starts by making events seamless for organizers and ticket-buyers with thoughtful technology, making ticket purchasing easy on- and offline," said Lucas McCarthy, CEO of Showpass. "Now that we have the tools, the tech, and the people in place to manage offline and online ticketing, our next challenge is using our additional funding and talent to start scaling our global distribution channels."

Token Mobile's system replaces the need for physical tokens and cash, allowing purchases and redemptions to happen within the app. As part of the acquisition, Bill Gaskey, Founder and CEO of Token Mobile, will join the Showpass Partnerships team. Token Mobile's predominantly Eastern Canadian clients will transition to the Showpass platform.

Showpass anticipates doubling headcount by 2020

With the record growth and strategic plan to scale the business, Showpass announced it is looking for talent inside and outside of Calgary. To that end, Showpass is organizing a tech hiring event in the coming months alongside some of Calgary's most prominent tech companies.

For any employers or job-seekers who are interested in participating, sign-up for information as it becomes available.

About Showpass

Showpass is a leading independent ticketing platform in Canada. With Showpass, event-goers can find the latest events, buy tickets and check in quickly, right from their phone. Thousands of event organizers choose Showpass' ticketing app so they can sell more tickets, merchandise and manage everything from sales, check-ins, guest lists, stats and more from the palm of their hand. Showpass' online ticketing software is capable of handling large events and is proud to have served the Shaw Charity Classic, Cowboys Casino & Music Festival, The PGA Tour Canada, the Edmonton Expo and more. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Showpass serves an ever expanding variety of organizers including festivals, venues, universities and trade shows. To find out more, visit showpass.com.

About Token Mobile Solutions Inc

Founded in 2016, Toronto-based Token Mobile eliminates the need for cash, hard tokens and drink tickets for event goers. The native mobile app allows consumers to search events, load digital tokens into their wallets and make purchases right from a mobile device. Even simple conveniences such as refunding unused tokens or donating them to charity can be done right from the app. For event owners, Token Mobile helps eliminate lines and reduce staffing and infrastructure costs. Token also adds security and eliminates fraud and 'slippage' by removing traditional forms of payment, while providing rich data for the event owner. To learn more, visit tokenmobile.ca

