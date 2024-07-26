Calgary Tech Company Opens Office to Workers Displaced by Jasper Wildfire

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - In light of the recent events in Jasper and the surrounding areas, Showpass is extending an invitation to those seeking refuge who are in need of an office space to work in. Their Calgary office, located steps away from Heritage Station, offers a fully equipped workspace along with complimentary breakfast and lunch prepared by their in-house chef.

"By opening our doors and providing a welcoming space, we hope to offer a sense of stability and support. Our goal is to create an environment where people can feel secure and maintain a routine," said Lucas McCarthy, CEO of Showpass.

Showpass hopes to provide a relaxing setting for people during these uncertain times by offering a comfortable workspace and daily meals.

"We want to create a space where people can resume some normalcy in their lives," McCarthy added. "Whether they need a place to work from Monday to Friday or just a few hours to focus, our doors are open."

If you were affected by the recent events in Jasper and the surrounding areas and are looking for a place to call your office away from home, please contact Showpass at [email protected] .

About Showpass:

Showpass is the world's first customer-centric ticketing and discovery platform for events, activities, and things to do. The fastest-growing ticketing company in North America, Showpass, empowers event organizers to create experiences through next-level technology. By combining a passion for technology with a love for live events, Showpass delivers a solution that partners can be proud to work with. To find out more, visit showpass.com .

SOURCE Showpass

Media Contact Information: Katelyn Marchyshyn, Marketing & Communications Specialist, [email protected]