Showpass Announces Brian Arnone (Ex-Ticketfly, ShowClix & Ticketmaster) as Chief Strategy Officer

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Showpass proudly welcomes ticketing visionary Brian Arnone as Chief Strategy Officer, a milestone that underscores the ongoing innovation and growth of North America's fastest-growing ticketing platform.

Arnone, a 25-year trailblazer in the event and ticketing technology industry brings an unparalleled legacy of reshaping the ticketing landscape to Showpass. From driving explosive growth at Ticketfly to leading ShowClix to a successful exit, his transformative leadership has redefined how fans and organizers connect.

For Arnone, joining the team was a natural step, driven by Showpass's bold vision and exceptional potential.

"Showpass is an extraordinary blend of cutting-edge technology and a deep passion for event organizers and fans," says Arnone. "This team isn't just imagining the future—they're building it. Their commitment to listening, learning, and collaborating is evident in everything they do."

Showpass is revolutionizing live events by addressing complex client challenges, delivering groundbreaking solutions, and empowering organizers with unmatched support. Whether it's a community sporting event or a large-scale festival, Showpass serves every type of client with ease.

Lucas McCarthy, CEO of Showpass, shares in the excitement, "Brian's vision, experience, and passion for innovation align perfectly with our mission to reignite the joy of live experiences for organizers and fans. His arrival signals a new era for Showpass and the live event industry."

With tens of millions of tickets sold across Canada, the US, and the UK over the past year, Showpass continues to demonstrate how integrity and innovation can elevate the event experience. By empowering organizers with tools that deliver seamless and unforgettable moments for fans, Showpass is setting a new standard for the future of ticketing.

The future of live events is here— and it's powered by Showpass.

About Showpass

Showpass is the world's first customer-centric ticketing and discovery platform for events, activities, and things to do. As the fastest-growing ticketing company in North America, Showpass empowers event organizers to create extraordinary experiences through next-level technology. Combining a passion for technology with a love for live events, Showpass delivers a solution partners are proud to work with.

Recognized for its relentless pursuit of innovation, Showpass has earned a spot in Deloitte's Fast 50 and was named one of the Globe and Mail's Fastest Growing Companies , showcasing its transformative impact on live events.

Learn more at showpass.com

