2023 Impact Report highlights key achievements over the last 12 months - $11 million raised, impacting 400,000 women and 371 partner organizations

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a crisis in women's health. Shockingly, only 7% of national funding is allocated to women's health researchi. Studies show women are three times more likely than men to experience various health issues like depression and anxietyii. This disparity in research funding and increased burden of disease for women is leading to a lack of access to high quality care and putting lives at risk. Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ (the Foundation) is dedicated to creating equitable and accessible care for all women in Canada, empowering them to lead healthier lives.

Today, the Foundation released its 2023 Impact Report (the report), highlighting key accomplishments toward achieving this goal. Committed to investing $50 million by 2026 to improve access to care, increase awareness of women's health needs, and support critical research and innovation, the Foundation is proud to report $11 million raised toward that target in 2023 alone, benefiting 371 partner organizations and impacting over 400,000 women across the country. Last year's fundraising efforts brings the total amount raised by the Foundation to $22 million since it first launched in July 2023. The Foundation's fundraising efforts are driven by several marque events and partnerships:

Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women: The largest event series in Canada dedicated to women's mental health, the event includes springtime 5k and 10k run/walk events in 18 different communities across Canada. Since its inception, the run has raised more than $20M for local mental health charities that are improving access to mental health care and support for Canadian women. In 2023, the run raised $2.9 million in donations with over 24,000 runners and walkers taking part.





Giving Shelter: Every fall, Shoppers Drug Mart and PharmaprixMD stores raise funds and awareness for women's shelters across Canada. One hundred per cent of all donations raised in-store stay in the local community, helping shelter partners provide thousands of women and their families access to the care and support they need. Thanks to the generosity of customers and donors, $2.1M was contributed in 2023 to support 320 local women's shelters and partner organizations.





Beauty Mingle: Local fundraising events that offer makeovers and skin care consultation from in-store Beauty Specialists. One hundred per cent of all donations go directly to charity partners that prioritize women's health. Over $3.3M in donations raised in 2023.





Community Grants: The Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health Community Grants Program supports local charitable organizations, research, and innovation initiatives designed to help improve the state of women's healthcare and health outcomes. In 2023, the program committed $2 million to back 33 community-led initiatives.





The Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health Community Grants Program supports local charitable organizations, research, and innovation initiatives designed to help improve the state of women's healthcare and health outcomes Menstrual Equity: One in five menstruators struggle to afford menstrual products. The Foundation is improving access to menstrual products and supporting menstrual education programs through partnerships with Moon Time Sisters, The Period Purse, Alberta Council of Women's Shelters, BC Society of Transition Houses and more.

"The Foundation's vision is to build a future where care is equitable and accessible, so that all women in Canada can lead healthier lives. We're proud of the progress we made in 2023 toward achieving this goal – investing in partnerships, grants, and impactful campaigns like Run for Women and Giving Shelter – but know there's more work to be done. Together with our partners and generous supporters, we're committed to continuing this important work, making a meaningful impact in our communities and the lives of countless women across the country." – Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart and Chair of the Board for Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

"Gender-based violence is a crisis that touches everyone. With the support from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™, the Canadian Women's Foundation helps diverse women and Two Spirit, trans, and non-binary people break free from violence and the economic barriers that put them in a vulnerable position. It helps us advocate for change to advance safety and gender equality and justice across Canada." - Anuradha Dugal, Vice President of Community Initiatives, Canadian Women's Foundation

"Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is the first initiative of its kind designed to build a national movement to close the gap in funding for women's health research. With the tremendous support of Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™, we are investing in ground-breaking health research and healthcare practices designed for, and by, women to make women's health a priority."- Leslie McCarley, President and CEO Women's College Hospital Foundation, on behalf of Women's Health Collective Canada

Recognizing that the term "women's health" is understood in a variety of ways, the Foundation's work goes beyond the sex and gender binary, welcoming the experiences of all women and gender-diverse people.

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is a registered charity. For more information on the Foundation or the Impact Report, please visit: https://shoppersfoundation.ca/en/our-impact/

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

