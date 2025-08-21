Grants up to $100K gifted to 27 Canadian organizations with community-led initiatives in women's healthcare

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - There's a crisis in women's health: only 7 per cent of national funding1 is allocated to women's health research yet 70 per cent of patients with "medically unexplained symptoms2" are women. The disparity in research funding and increased burden of disease for women is leading to a lack of access to high quality care – and putting women's lives at risk.

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is pleased to announce that it has invested $1.75 million through its Community Grants Program to help improve the state of women's healthcare across Canada. The work of the 27 organizations receiving grants valued up to a maximum of $100,000 this year spans the women's health landscape addressing areas including improving access to health supports for women experiencing homelessness, gender-based violence, and those in remote or rural communities, as well as initiatives focused on maternal health, menstrual equity, and mental health.

"The funding delivered across Canada through our Community Grants program supports vital local charitable programs, awareness initiatives and improved access to care for women," said Paulette Minard, Director of Community Investment at Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health. "Working together with these grant recipients, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is committed to making care more equitable and accessible so that all women in Canada can lead healthier lives."

Since 2022, the Foundation has supported 99 community-led organizations including The BC Society of Transition Houses (BCSTH) through its Community Grants Program. BCSTH supports an extensive network of member organizations that represent anti-violence workers throughout British Columbia who provide services in women's transitional housing, safe homes and PEACE counselling programs for children and youth. With a donation of $100,000 from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, BCSTH was able to address menstrual education and equity as well as increase support through its BCSTH Menstrual Equity Project.

"We are proud to partner with Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health to address critical gaps in women's healthcare," said Amy S. FitzGerald, Executive Director at the BC Society of Transition Houses. "Violence impacts not only women's safety and health, but also creates significant financial barriers to equality and well-being. With this grant, we were able to provide menstrual products to nearly 5,000 women, many in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities. This initiative has helped ease some of the burdens faced by women and girls living with violence, and we are deeply appreciative of the continued support from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health."

The full list of recipients of this year's Community Grants program include:

Access to Care

Gender-Based Violence

Maternal Health

Menstrual Equity

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is a registered charity. For more information on the Foundation, please visit: https://shoppersfoundation.ca/en/our-impact/.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca .

