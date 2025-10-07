New research shows that a lack of education, awareness negatively impacts women's long-term health

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Research released today by Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™, the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart®, highlights major disparities in women's health awareness for menopause and perimenopause across Canada. New research found that a lack of education and awareness around these pivotal life stages leaves many women feeling unprepared, uncertain, and unsupported. Key findings include:

1 in 5 women is unfamiliar with the term perimenopause .

is unfamiliar with the term . 37% have never received any information about perimenopause or menopause from external sources.

have never received any information about perimenopause or menopause from external sources. 76% feel unprepared to recognize the early signs of perimenopause, and 85% are unsure how these changes may impact their long-term health.

to recognize the early signs of perimenopause, and how these changes may impact their long-term health. 79% of women feel they lack the information needed to best support themselves through menopause.

"Our research reveals a significant lack of education and awareness surrounding perimenopause and menopause that leaves women feeling unsupported and often unaware of the various symptoms associated as their bodies change during these life stages," said Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment at Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™. "Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is committed to addressing these critical needs, driving change to empower women with a better understanding of their own bodies."

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is dedicated to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives by making care more equitable and accessible. To achieve this, the Foundation is investing $50 million by 2026 to address critical health inequities facing women, including underrepresentation in health research. Through a longstanding partnership with Women's Health Collective Canada, the Foundation is actively supporting research to establish a National Standard for Menopause Care in Canada. This initiative includes vital work at the BC Women's Health Foundation Menopause Centre, where a team is focused on developing and evaluating training for primary care practitioners to significantly improve the standard of menopause care.

"Menopause is one of the clearest examples that women are not simply little men. Our hormonal journey from menstruation through to later life shapes how we experience every health condition," said Amy Flood, Executive Director, Women's Health Collective Canada. "These findings show that too many women still feel unprepared for menopause and lack the information they need to navigate it confidently. That's why our partnership with Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is so important. Together, we're elevating the standard of menopause care in Canada by advancing gender-inclusive research, improving support, and helping ensure women have the trusted information and guidance they deserve."

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

Disclaimer: *These are the findings of a study conducted by the Angus Reid Forum from Mar 14, 2025, to Apr 10, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,799 Canadian women between the age of 23-50. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

