Most women downplay their own health concerns

New research by Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health reveals gaps in education, awareness limiting women's ability to address own health needs

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Research released today by Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™, the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart®, is highlighting critical gaps in awareness of women's health care across Canada. Within this research, it was found that many women struggle to recognize the severity of their own health challenges, from menstrual health issues to mental well-being. Specifically, almost 3 in 4 women admit to downplaying their own health concerns by not trusting that symptoms they experienced were serious enough to warrant seeking professional help.

Other key findings from the research include:

81% of women know someone whose condition could have been diagnosed and treated earlier with better understanding of their own symptoms.

of women know someone whose condition could have been diagnosed and treated earlier with better understanding of their own symptoms. Despite recognizing common symptoms like hot flashes and irregular periods, 31% of women struggle to distinguish between normal and serious signs.

of women struggle to distinguish between normal and serious signs. Women aged 23-43 are less likely to take symptoms seriously, whereas 80% of those aged 44-50 are most likely to consult a medical professional.

are less likely to take symptoms seriously, whereas of those aged are most likely to consult a medical professional. 73% of women downplay their health concerns, feeling symptoms aren't serious enough for professional help.

"Our research reveals a troubling reality: women's lack of awareness and education of their own health too often leads to delayed diagnoses," said Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment at Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™. "This is a very real problem that Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is dedicated to solving through the dismantling of barriers in order to empower women to confidently advocate for their own health."

Focused on addressing critical health inequities for women across Canada, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health has committed to invest $50 million by 2026 to improve access, awareness and research in women's health. Part of its work to support critical women's health research and innovation includes a longstanding partnership with Women's Health Collective Canada – an organization to which the Foundation just committed an additional $1 million to be delivered over the next two years.

"Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health has been a catalyst in elevating women's health to a national priority. This renewed investment isn't just funding research, it's fueling a shift in how we recognize, respond to, and prioritize women's symptoms and experiences. Together, we're working to close the awareness gap and build a future where the needs of women aren't ignored — we couldn't do it without partnerships like this," says Amy Flood, Executive Director, Women's Health Collective Canada. "This is more than generosity, it's leadership."

To learn more about the Foundation's initiatives and how to get involved, visit shoppersfoundation.ca .

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

Disclaimer: *These are the findings of a study conducted by Veritas Communications from Mar 14, 2025, to Apr 10, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,799 Canadian women between the age of 23-50, who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

