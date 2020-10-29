Shoppers Drug Mart Opens Edmonton MediSystem® Location Providing Highly Accessible, Personalized Pharmacy Services for Seniors in Long Term Care and Retirement Communities

Located at 12215-156 St NW in Edmonton, the new MediSystem Pharmacy is committed to optimizing the health, wellness and safety of all facility residents through the introduction of innovative technologies, continuing education, enhanced clinical services and seamless medication delivery.

"Since our inception in 1988 we've been bringing leading edge technology and personal care to long term care residents across Canada," says Sandra Daniel, Vice President of Operations and Clinical at MediSystem Pharmacy. "The opening of our new location in Edmonton will allow us to continue to support the health and well-being of the growing number of seniors in long term care and retirement home facilities through the most advanced, dependable, and personalized pharmacy care. Our investment today also reflects confidence in the future direction of health care in Alberta."

The Edmonton MediSystem staff will include a dedicated pharmacy team, including operational and consultant pharmacists to provide on-site, end-to-end support including one-on-one counseling. Providing access to medication 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, the team will be highly accessible, ensuring that all clinical needs and emergency services are fully covered. These pharmacists, specializing in senior care, will also provide ongoing training and education that is tailored to optimize resident health outcomes and improve quality of life. Through a series of programs and events, including 1:1 training and hands on learning, MediSystem training focuses on continuous quality improvement processes, disease and drug management, health and wellness as well as other health-related topics.

MediSystem Pharmacy has a legacy of being first to market with innovative, technical solutions. Whether it be multi-dose strip packaging, comprehensive digital pen system, ClientCare portal, e-Health solutions or state-of-the-art dispensing machines, MediSystem Pharmacy's technology ensures management of all medication information in a real time environment, resulting in exceptional accuracy.

For more information: https://www.medisystempharmacy.com/

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone The Beauty Clinic by Shoppers™ locations. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by ShoppersTM online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

®/TM Trademarks of 911979 Alberta Ltd., used under license.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.loblaw.ca/

