Shop Early, Shop Safe campaign and video launches today across Canada to offer holiday shopping tips to Canadians in a COVID era

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) today released the Shop Early, Shop Safe campaign in collaboration with Cineplex and Interac to remind Canadians that a little planning will help ensure they have everything needed to celebrate the holiday season safely.

Shop Early Shop Safe poster (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Findings from RCC's recently released Holiday Shopping Survey suggest Canadians are still planning to get into the festive spirit this season and so this video serves as a crucial reminder to the public of the role we all play in helping ensure everyone's health, safety and security as people shop for the holiday season.

"Store owners are working hard to adjust to a COVID era holiday season with strategies to encourage consumers into shopping early, ensuring packages arrive on-time and long lines can be prevented at stores," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, RCC. "Our partnerships with Cineplex and Interac have allowed us to bring our Shop Early, Shop Safe messages to Canadians by leveraging networks in communities across the country."

As part of this campaign, Cineplex Media is also offering a dollar for dollar matching grant for pre-show and cinema lobby advertising for all small businesses located within a 5 kilometre radius of any Cineplex theatre across Canada.

QUICK FACTS – SHOPPING TIPS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON:

Take advantage of early sales : You'll save money and ensure you get the items and gifts you want in stores or online before the holiday celebrations!

: You'll save money and ensure you get the items and gifts you want in stores or online before the holiday celebrations! Plan ahead : Do research beforehand so that you can get in and out of stores efficiently. Some retailers even offer a live chat with an advisor online or augmented reality technology so you can try on clothes and accessories in advance of purchasing

: Do research beforehand so that you can get in and out of stores efficiently. Some retailers even offer a live chat with an advisor online or augmented reality technology so you can try on clothes and accessories in advance of purchasing Be patient : You may experience longer wait times or other inconveniences due to current pandemic restrictions. We are all in it together.

: You may experience longer wait times or other inconveniences due to current pandemic restrictions. We are all in it together. Online security : Only shop on retailer sites that take secure payment. These include credit and debit cards, digital wallets or PayPal accounts that are linked to your credit or bank accounts. If you're transacting digitally using a service like Interac e-Transfer, make sure you're sending funds to a business you know and trust.

Only shop on retailer sites that take secure payment. These include credit and debit cards, digital wallets or PayPal accounts that are linked to your credit or bank accounts. If you're transacting digitally using a service like e-Transfer, make sure you're sending funds to a business you know and trust. Contactless payment: Use contactless when you can to minimize your contact with the payment terminal and regularly check your transactions through your online banking portal.

Use contactless when you can to minimize your contact with the payment terminal and regularly check your transactions through your online banking portal. Avoiding fraud : Set up fraud alerts with your bank to notify you of any irregular activity.

Set up fraud alerts with your bank to notify you of any irregular activity. Rediscover one-of-a-kind products in your local community: Support local merchants who work hard to bring main streets to life.

The video and full list of consumers tips can be found at: RetailCouncil.org/ShopSafe

#ShopEarlyShopSafe

#RetailMatters

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants.

www.RetailCouncil.org

For more information or to schedule media interviews, contact:

Michelle Wasylyshen

[email protected]

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Related Links

http://www.retailcouncil.org

