Shelley Holmes Recognized for Lifetime Achievement

Today's Shopping Choice (TSC) Resource Protection Director to receive 2019 Retail Council of Canada Retail Secure Lifetime Achievement Award

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is thrilled to announce Shelley Holmes, Today's Shopping Choice Director, Private Label Credit Cards and Resource Protection, will be honoured with the 2019 RCC Retail Secure Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shelley Holmes, Director, PLCC & Resource Protection at Today's Shopping Choice (TSC) 2019 Retail Council of Canada Retail Secure Lifetime Achievement Award Winner (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

As one of Canada's most respected leaders in direct-to-consumer retail security, Ms. Holmes has demonstrated exceptional depth of expertise in both eCommerce protection as well and credit card security. She has been instrumental in building both tremendous customer trust and business success in her 15 years with Today's Shopping Choice.

"Protecting our interests against loss, fraud and other risks is critical to TSC's bottom line. Shelley manages these critical programs while identifying growth and loyalty opportunities for our Private Label Credit Card customers – certainly not an easy balancing act!" said Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Today's Shopping Choice.

"Shelley Holmes is one of those rare people who both fully embraces and excels in her role and also takes a very proactive part in championing and raising best practices security standards for the retail loss prevention industry in Canada," said Sonny Brar, VP, Member Relations & Education, Retail Council of Canada.

"A great thinker and a fabulous collaborator, Shelley Holmes exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding retail loss prevention professional," shared Michael LeBlanc, Senior Retail Advisor, Retail Council of Canada.

The award will be presented during Retail Secure 2019, Retail Council of Canada's Loss Prevention Conference on September 24, 2019 in Toronto.

At Today's Shopping Choice (TSC), Ms. Holmes is responsible for the strategy and leadership of the TSC Private Label Credit Card portfolio and the Security, Loss Prevention, Fraud, and A/R and Collection teams. With over 25 years' experience in both the retail and transportation fields, Shelley Holmes has led and developed programs for the courier, LTL, logistics, grocery, food service, big-box, and ecommerce sectors. Ms. Holmes has also been an active member of the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators; is a member of ASIS; and is a former Director on the Board of Peel Crime Stoppers.

Previous recipients of this esteemed recognition include Don Berozwski, Director Environmental Health and Safety at Walmart Canada, Manuel (Manny) Parreira, Regional Director (Ontario) Bank of Canada, Stephen O'Keefe, President, Bottom Line Matters and Rita Estwick, Director, Security and Investigations at Canada Post.

The see the full agenda for the 2019 Retail Secure conference where Holmes will be honoured. To purchase tickets to the awards celebration and participate in the 2019 Retail Secure conference, please visit Retail Secure / Register

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $375 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org



