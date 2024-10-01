Shawn Brayman and R. Paul Thorne awarded FP Canada™ Fellow Distinction

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada is excited to announce that Shawn Brayman and R. Paul Thorne, CFP®, have been awarded the FP Canada Fellow distinction.

This distinction recognizes those who have made significant contributions to furthering FP Canada's mandate of advancing professional financial planning in Canada. Nominees are evaluated by a committed established by FP Canada's Board of Directors, and the criteria are very high.

From right to left: Shawn Brayman and R. Paul Thorne, CFP (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"We're pleased to honour Shawn Brayman and R. Paul Thorne for their longstanding dedication to financial planning in Canada," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "I would like to congratulate them on earning this prestigious distinction —and thank them for their many contributions to the profession."

Now retired, Shawn Brayman was the founder of PlanPlus Inc. and the CEO of PlanPlus Global, an investment and financial planning software provider. During his career in financial services, which spans more than three decades, he's spoken at conferences around the world and earned numerous accolades for his research.

Mr. Brayman has served on several boards of directors, including for the Financial Planning Association (FPA), the largest association of professional financial planners in the world. He's a current board member for the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning™ and is President of the Academy of Financial Services, a global nonprofit association for academics dedicated to financial planning.

Mr. Brayman's contributions to FP Canada include (but aren't limited to) his ongoing work as lead researcher on the Fintellect Taskforce, the input he provided for the initial launch of the Projection Assumption Guidelines from the FP Canada Standards Council™, and the research he's performed for the FP Canada Research Foundation (now the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning).

R. Paul Thorne is Director of Advanced Planning, Estate & Financial Planning Services at Sun Life. A seasoned Certified Financial Planner® professional, he's volunteered his expertise on subjects such as corporate structures, tax planning, and estate planning as a presenter for several non-profit organizations. He's also earned awards for his impressive performance on exams from FP Canada and STEP Canada.

Mr. Thorne has contributed greatly to FP Canada, strengthening the organization's mandate. He's helped develop content for the CFP exam, spoken at FP Canada's Financial Planning Conference, and served as a CFP professional representative on the Exam Harmonization Task Force between FP Canada and the Institute of Financial Planning (formerly the Institut québécois de planification financière), to name just a few contributions. He was recently appointed as a member of the FP Canada Standards Council's Standards Panel.

You can learn more about the FP Canada Fellow distinction on the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]