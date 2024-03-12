ShareGate by Workleap Releases Microsoft 365 Tenant-to-Tenant Mailbox Migration

With this long-awaited feature, ShareGate users have a single, trusted tool to simplify and accelerate migration projects

MONTRÉAL , March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- ShareGate by Workleap, the out-of-the-box management solution for Microsoft 365, now includes tenant-to-tenant mailbox migration , to lighten the load of big migration projects with simplicity and ease. As a leader in SharePoint and Teams migration, with the addition of Exchange Online migrations, ShareGate by Workleap is now the complete package for streamlined tenant-to-tenant transitions to Microsoft 365.

The new mailbox migration feature allows IT teams to efficiently transfer mailboxes, calendars and contacts between tenants with just a few clicks. Built to tackle major pain points with Microsoft native tools and accelerate complex migration projects, ShareGate's intuitive interface provides robust governance, planning and visibility controls throughout migrations.

"At Workleap, we understand the unique obstacles IT teams face managing Microsoft 365. With the addition of tenant-to-tenant mailbox migration, one of our users' most requested features, we're addressing the top migration workload beyond SharePoint and lifting a burden off our customers' shoulders," said Benjamin Niaulin , VP of product at Workleap. "This update is just another way we're living out our philosophy of enabling users to achieve more with less."

ShareGate by Workleap's new mailbox migration offering takes the complexity out of moving to Microsoft 365, so businesses can pivot faster than the speed of change. Key features include:

An intuitive user interface.

Messages, calendar and contact migrations.

Maintaining of essential attributes, such as attachments, folders and categories.

Preservation of server-side rules.

Easy planning for a sequenced migration with customized date-frames to migrate only what you need.

Automated or adjustable mailbox mapping.

Pre-migration summary and post-migration reporting.

No scripting or coding required for a fast, painless migration.

Over 75,000 IT professionals trust ShareGate by Workleap to simplify daily operations for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint environments. With an emphasis on consolidation, modernization, governance, visibility and business continuity, ShareGate's intuitive yet powerful tools help IT administrators worldwide maximize ROI while eliminating platform complexities.

Register for ShareGate's March 20 webinar to learn more about how the new tenant-to-tenant migration feature enables a proactive approach to Microsoft 365 management.

About Workleap

Workleap builds simple employee experience software that enables people to work at their best. With over 20,000 satisfied customers in more than 100 countries, Workleap is a must-have for businesses looking to create a more engaging and successful workplace. Products include:

Workleap Officevibe – the simplest engagement, recognition and performance management tools.

Workleap Onboarding – a better way to structure and automate new hires' journey.

Workleap Skills – the next gen career development tool to map skills and accelerate teams' growth.

Workleap LMS – the most efficient way to create and organize in-house employee training.

ShareGate by Workleap – a leading M365 management solution, from migration to management of day-to-day operations.

Pingboard by Workleap – leading org chart and employee directory capabilities.

The Workleap team has 400+ employees united around a shared passion for building software that makes work really work.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

BLASTmedia for Workleap

[email protected]

SOURCE Workleap