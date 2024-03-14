Looking for the seventh cohort of the Prime Minister's Youth Council

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Are you between the ages of 16 and 24? Are you ready to share your voice and become an advisor to the federal government and the Prime Minister of Canada?

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, are excited to kick off the recruitment campaign for the seventh cohort of the Prime Minister's Youth Council (PMYC). The Government of Canada is looking for engaged young Canadians from diverse backgrounds and regions to step forward and join in shaping the future. Applications will be accepted online until April 14, 2024.

The Prime Minister's Youth Council is more than just a group; it is a platform for young Canadians to provide non-partisan advice that will inform the Government of Canada's approach to addressing key issues. We are seeking individuals who are eager to identify challenges and opportunities, and drive meaningful change.

The Council offers valuable advice on various pressing topics, including but not limited to the environment, housing, affordability, climate change, public health, mental health, reconciliation and immigration. Your voice matters, and together, we can make a difference.

The Government of Canada remains committed to fostering ongoing dialogue with youth from all corners of the country.

In the search for the next cohort of PMYC members, the Government of Canada is reaching out to youth directly and to youth-serving organizations to ensure the meaningful participation of Indigenous youth, youth with disabilities, NEET (not in education, employment or training) youth, youth living in rural or remote areas, and other equity-deserving and under-represented groups to ensure representation from all walks of life.

The Prime Minister's Youth Council will help shape a future that reflects the aspirations and diversity of all Canadians.

Quotes

"Young Canadians are demanding real change and a better future for generations to come. We owe it to them and future generations to invite them to the table and listen to their perspectives. I'm looking forward to seeing what new candidates can offer to my Youth Council. If you want to have your say on the biggest challenges young people are facing, and help me tackle these issues head on, I want to hear from you. Be the change you want to see and help shape Canada's future."

—The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"When I speak with young Canadians, I hear the passion in their voices and I see first-hand their ability to find solutions in their communities. Their diverse perspectives and their dedication to helping others are key to breaking down barriers and building a better future. Their input is an important part of our decision-making processes, and I can't wait to see what the next cohort will bring to the table."

—The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

In 2016, the Prime Minister established the Prime Minister's Youth Council to provide him with non-partisan advice on issues of importance to youth and to all Canadians. He is the official Chair of the Council.

Officials from across the Government of Canada frequently consult the Council as one mechanism to incorporate youth perspectives in government policy.

Members typically serve for a mandate of two years.

As Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Minister Ien is the Council's Vice-Chair.

The call for applications to join the PMYC will be open from March 14 to April 14, 2024.

