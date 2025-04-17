Shaping Organizational Culture Is a Top Priority for HR, Says McLean & Company

Culture shaping and sustainment is anticipated to be HR's #1 value-add activity by 2030, according to McLean & Company's Future of HR Survey (2023). This finding highlights the growing urgency for organizations to prioritize culture as a strategic asset. A new resource from the firm outlines how HR leaders can take control of culture change by translating values into daily behaviors, closing experience gaps across the organization, and driving measurable outcomes like productivity, engagement, and retention.

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Culture has emerged as a critical focal point for organizations hoping to deliver business value through their people strategies, serving as a powerful driver of employee experience, performance, and competitive advantage. As workplace dynamics continue to evolve, McLean & Company, a global HR research and advisory firm, has released an new research-backed blueprint: Shape and Sustain Organizational Culture. The firm's blueprint will help HR teams not only define their desired culture but sustain it in practice.

McLean & Company provides a comprehensive four-stage framework for shaping and sustaining organizational culture. The blueprint guides HR leaders through preparing for culture change, working with leaders, aligning HR programs, and managing sustainment efforts to embed culture into daily operations. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"Culture exists in every organization – whether it's intentionally shaped or not," says Amani Gharib, director, Human Resources Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "But strong cultures don't emerge by chance. They are intentionally built through leadership role modeling, strategically aligned culture initiatives, HR alignment, and consistent reinforcement of desired values and behaviors."

The research arrives at a time when organizations face persistent challenges in bridging the gap between stated values and lived experience. For example, McLean & Company's Engagement Survey (2021-2024) reveals that while 65% of employees believe their organization's mission, vision, and values are reflected in daily activities, perceptions differ significantly by employee level. Non-managers are far less likely than senior leaders to report positive cultural experiences. Additionally, only 36% of HR professionals rate their department as very effective at shaping and sustaining culture, despite 80% recognizing it as critical to business and HR success (McLean & Company Management & Governance Diagnostic, 2023-2024).

The Shape and Sustain Organizational Culture resource addresses these disconnects with a practical, four-step process:

Prepare for culture change. Work with leaders on culture initiatives. Identify opportunities for HR alignment. Manage and sustain culture change.



Embedding culture into the everyday employee experience bolsters long-term performance and is a notable driver of employee engagement and retention. Insights from McLean & Company's Engagement Survey (2021-2024) reveal that employees working in high-performing cultural environments are 1.3x more likely to look forward to coming to work and 1.1x more likely to say they'll remain with their employer in the next year. The blueprint emphasizes that leveraging cultural practices can strengthen emotional connection and motivation and that a thriving culture contributes to reduced turnover. The firm urges organizations to reinforce values consistently through policies, leadership role modeling, and communication across all work environments, including remote and deskless roles.

"There's no singular approach to culture change," explains Gharib. "With consistent leadership and a proactive change management plan, organizations can bridge the gap between values and behaviors – shaping a culture where everyone thrives."

An accompanying webinar for HR professionals, Shape and Sustain Organizational Culture, will be hosted on June 12, 2025. The session will explore key findings from the research and walk participants through actionable steps for leading successful culture transformation initiatives. For more information, please visit McLean & Company's webinar page.

