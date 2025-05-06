Technology Futurist and Author Crystal Washington to Deliver Keynote at McLean & Company's Signature 2025 HR Conference in Houston in November

McLean & Company has announced a prominent keynote speaker for Signature 2025: Crystal Washington, technology futurist, strategist, and bestselling author. Known for her energetic and engaging style, Washington will take the stage at the firm's annual HR conference in Houston in November to help HR leaders embrace uncertainty and unlock new possibilities in the face of constant change. Her session, "Future-Proof Yourself: Innovate and Thrive in Times of Uncertainty," promises to challenge conventional thinking and inspire attendees to lead with curiosity, creativity, and confidence as they navigate the future of work.

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - McLean & Company, a leading global HR research and advisory firm, has announced that Crystal Washington, acclaimed technology futurist, strategist, and author, will deliver a keynote address at Signature 2025. The annual industry conference, taking place November 2–4, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Houston, will bring together senior HR leaders, executives, and industry experts for three days of research-backed insights, strategic discussions, and networking opportunities.

Crystal Washington is known for her ability to demystify complex technological concepts and empower organizations to embrace innovation. As a sought-after speaker and consultant, she has worked with Fortune 500 companies including Google, Microsoft, and GE. With her engaging style and future-focused mindset, Washington equips leaders with practical tools to drive meaningful transformation.

At Signature 2025, Washington will present a keynote session titled "Future-Proof Yourself: Innovate and Thrive in Times of Uncertainty." In a world of constant disruption, Washington challenges HR professionals to stop reacting with panic-driven ideas and instead uncover the "Easter eggs" the future has already left behind. Attendees will leave with a refreshed perspective on change, innovation, and how to lead teams with purpose through ambiguity.

"Crystal Washington has the rare ability to translate complexity into clarity," says Jennifer Rozon, President at McLean & Company. "She challenges audiences to think differently about change – not so much as a disruption to manage, but as a landscape that we know HR wants to explore. Her keynote will offer Signature 2025 attendees a sharp, future-focused perspective that prompts reflection, sparks curiosity, and encourages leaders to reimagine what's possible."

In addition to Washington's keynote, Signature 2025 will offer a robust lineup of thought-provoking sessions led by McLean & Company's experts and guest speakers. The agenda will include interactive keynote presentations, peer-to-peer roundtables, exclusive CHRO panels, and hands-on working sessions. Further agenda details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Exhibitor Opportunities

HR software providers, service firms, and solution vendors are invited to apply to exhibit at Signature 2025. This premier event offers the opportunity to connect with senior HR decision-makers, share innovations, and contribute to conversations shaping the future of work.

About Marriott Marquis Houston

McLean Signature 2025 will take place at the Marriott Marquis Houston, a world-class hotel in the heart of downtown Houston. Known for its state-of-the-art conference spaces and renowned hospitality, the venue offers the perfect setting for HR leaders to engage, learn, and connect in a dynamic and inspiring environment.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

