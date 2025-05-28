TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Shania Twain Foundation and Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, are proud to announce a national partnership aimed at tackling two critical and interconnected challenges: food waste and food insecurity.

With a shared commitment to ensuring no one in Canada goes hungry, the partnership will harness the Shania Twain Foundation's dedication to supporting underserved communities and Second Harvest's expertise in rescuing surplus food and redirecting it to those who need it most.

"At the Shania Twain Foundation, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food," said Shania Twain, founder of the Shania Twain Foundation. "Second Harvest shares that belief and, together, we can make a meaningful impact across the country by ensuring that good surplus food feeds people — not landfills — and helps uplift communities across Canada."

Through this partnership, the two organizations will work together to expand awareness campaigns, support food rescue efforts and engage with various stakeholders around the issue of food waste in Canada.

"Shania's deep passion for food access and her influential platform will bring an exciting new energy to our mission. Her powerful voice will shine a bright light on the urgent need to address both food waste and hunger in this country," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. "Together, we can create real change — from raising awareness to driving action in communities across Canada."

By combining storytelling, community outreach and national advocacy initiatives, the Shania Twain Foundation and Second Harvest are set to work together to keep food where it belongs: on plates and out of landfills.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as "The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste," provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.

Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

About The Shania Twain Foundation

Since 2010, Shania Kids Can has provided localized programming within schools to help alleviate the negative effects of poverty and hunger that children face daily. Now as the Shania Twain Foundation, our goal is to reach more children and their families and to expand our work by partnering with other charitable organizations who are delivering similar programs and services. Our funding will continue to support food insecurity, youth empowerment and mental well-being.

