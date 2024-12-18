The Slaight family commits to fighting hunger with $10 million donation to food programs across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Slaight family reaffirmed their commitment to tackling food insecurity today with a generous donation of $10 million to food charities ahead of the holiday season. This transformative gift, which includes donation from both The Slaight Family Foundation and a personal contribution from Gary Slaight, will provide critical food support to communities across Canada.

The donation will be distributed among the following organizations dedicated to alleviating food insecurity:

Community Food Centres Canada

Daily Bread Food Bank

Food Banks Canada

Second Harvest

The Stop Community Food Centre

United Way Greater Toronto

In Canada, for every one grocery store, there are four charities that provide food to people in need, but this support system is buckling under the pressure. At least 8.7 million Canadians struggle to put food on the table, with nearly one in five households forced to make impossible choices between paying rent or buying groceries, unsure where their next meals may come from.

At the same time, Canada wastes a stunning 8.83 million metric tonnes of perfectly edible food each year — enough to feed 17 million people three meals a day for an entire year.

It's an urgent call for collective action. Only by working together can we drive sustainable, long-term solutions to the food waste and affordability crises.

By joining forces with organizations like Community Food Centres Canada, Daily Bread Food Bank, Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest, The Stop Community Food Centre and United Way Greater Toronto, the Slaight family and The Slaight Family Foundation are helping to tackle hunger, reduce food waste and build a more nourishing future for all.

This extraordinary donation builds on the Slaight family's legacy of impactful giving, which includes their most recent $30 million donation to improve quality of life for Canadians with disabilities. It also reaffirms the foundation's commitment to supporting vital causes and addressing the country's most pressing challenges.

Quotes:

"This donation is an outward expression of the Slaight family's care for community that is struggling with food insecurity. Few Canadians have been as deliberate in their desire and action to build a better Canada." Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank

"The Slaight family plays a pivotal role in tackling the hunger crisis in this country. Their continued support enables us to improve access to fresh, healthy food for millions of people across Canada. Because of their steadfast commitment to this important cause, we're one step closer to achieving our vision of a future with no waste and no hunger." Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as "The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste," provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.

Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

For more information about Second Harvest, visit www.secondharvest.ca.

