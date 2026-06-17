Shalini Konanur elected as Treasurer of Law Society of Ontario

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Law Society of Ontario's governing board elected Shalini Konanur as Treasurer for the 2026-27 term. The Treasurer is the elected leader of the Law Society, which regulates Ontario's lawyers and paralegals in the public interest. Ms. Konanur will take office at the June 25 board meeting (known as Convocation). She is the first racialized woman to be elected as Treasurer.

"I thank my fellow benchers for providing me with this opportunity," said Ms. Konanur. "As Treasurer, I look forward to working with Convocation to advance the Law Society's public interest mandate, strengthen its governance and support clear, effective and forward-looking regulation for Ontario's lawyers and paralegals. Access to justice and removing barriers for the public and the professions will remain central to that work as we move practical priorities forward together.

"I also want to acknowledge the significance of this moment. I am the first racialized woman to hold this role in the history of the Law Society of Ontario. It reflects progress. It also underscores the importance of continuing to build a more inclusive and representative organization. I'm proud to step into this role, and I'm committed to leading in a way that opens doors for others.

"To my colleagues, Bob Adourian, Pam Hrick and Mitchell Kitagawa. I know we will continue to work together to protect the public and uphold the integrity of the professions."

Ms. Konanur is serving her first term as an elected Bencher. She is co-chair of the Equity and Indigenous Affairs Committee, a member of the Audit & Finance Committee, , the Law Foundation Ontario Board, the Paralegal Future Vision Working Group, the Alliance for Sustainable Legal Aid, and the Strategic Planning and Advisory Committee. She is also a Hearing Adjudicator at the Law Society Tribunal.

Ms. Konanur is the Executive Director and senior lawyer at the South Asian Legal Clinic of Ontario. She graduated from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1998 and was called to the Bar in 2000.

Ms. Konanur has spent her entire legal career in Ontario's legal aid clinic system, practising in rural and urban settings with diverse populations. She practises in a number of areas of law including immigration, family, human rights, employment, income maintenance, housing, and gender-based violence.

She has appeared at all levels of court up to the Supreme Court of Canada and has provided expert advice related to racism, discrimination and gender-based violence to multiple levels of governments, to civil society organizations, the private sector, and internationally at the United Nations.

A photo of Treasurer-elect Konanur is available for publication.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario, in public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and to advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

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SOURCE Law Society of Ontario

Media contact: Jennifer Wing, Senior Communications Advisor, Communications, [email protected].