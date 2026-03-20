Law Society announces 2026 award recipients

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of Ontario's legal professions will be recognized for their outstanding career achievements and contributions to their communities at the annual Law Society Awards ceremony which will be held on May 27, 2026.

Award recipients and their guests will attend a ceremony hosted by Treasurer Peter Wardle. A link to the webcast will be available for all others to view at: LSO.ca/2026AwardsEvent.

"In reviewing the nominations for this year's Law Society Award recipients, the themes of mentorship and dedication were prevalent. These individuals are consistently described as 'inspirational' to students, new professionals and their long-time colleagues. They are known for being tirelessly committed to the public interest and the advancement of the legal professions. This, in itself, is what I consider excellence and leadership, but that is also an apt description for their influence in their communities or area of law. Congratulations to this year's recipients." -- Treasurer Peter Wardle.

The following highlights the achievements of the 2026 recipients:

William J. Simpson Distinguished Paralegal Award

Cathy Corsetti: Licensed in 2008, Cathy has been practising as a paralegal for more than 45 years. She was elected as one of the Law Society of Ontario's first paralegal benchers in 2010. She served three terms as a bencher – ending in 2023 – and as a Tribunal adjudicator for many years.

Her career is defined by excellence in practice, principled leadership in professional regulation and sustained service to the public. She has proven herself to be a leader for the paralegal profession. Cathy is widely recognized for her mastery of tribunal procedure, meticulous preparation and consistent civility. In 2015, Cathy was awarded an Honorary Bachelor's Degree in Applied Studies from Humber College.

As a bencher, she built consensus across diverse perspectives, moved complex matters forward and helped modernize policy with a clear focus on competence, accountability, and public interest. Her most recent achievement was presenting the new Family Legal Services Provider authorization and having it passed at Convocation.

Her adjudicative service reflects the same integrity and judgment. Peers cite her even-handed approach, collegiality and reliability – qualities that enhance the legitimacy of disciplinary and regulatory decisions and, therefore, the public's confidence in self-regulation.

A dedicated mentor and educator, Cathy has generously given time as a former part-time professor at Mohawk College and guided the next generation of paralegals regarding best practices, ethics, file management and hearing advocacy. Many newer licensees credit her approachable style and high expectations with accelerating their development and strengthening their confidence in the profession.

Colleagues describe a practitioner who is calm under pressure, solution-oriented and unfailingly ethical. Her day-to-day standard has helped set the bar for professionalism and public trust in the paralegal role.

Beyond her professional roles, she gives time, energy, and organizational skills to initiatives that support people facing economic and social barriers, contributing quiet, effective leadership without seeking recognition.

Cathy's excellence in practice, credible and impactful regulatory leadership, mentorship that lifts others, fair and thoughtful adjudication, and meaningful community service, all demonstrate a career of exceptional merit.

Lincoln Alexander Award

Robert J. Hooper: Called to the Bar in 1993, Robert has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the disadvantaged locally, provincially and internationally, particularly the vulnerable women's community.

His leadership and generosity have been instrumental in establishing and sustaining charities such as Timea's Cause – a small charity that assists sex trafficking survivors, as well as Walk With Me Canada Victim Services, Canada's first mobile crises unit and first safe house for survivors of human trafficking.

Additionally, through Robert's direct involvement, the charitable organization Live Different was able to create a Freedom Village project in Haiti to assist young girls who have been victims of exploitation in that country.

He has been heavily involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, on the national level as vice-chair of their board and foundation, and as a board member of the Hamilton Burlington Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization.

Over the past 20 years, Robert has been one of a small group of Hamilton lawyers that has built up a network to raise money for the United Way of Hamilton and Burlington. They now raise over $500,000 annually.

He is known for actively sharing his knowledge with other lawyers, including mentoring new lawyers.

Robert has had an outstanding legal career. He has served as president of the Hamilton Law Association and has dedicated many volunteer hours to the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association. In 2020, he became a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers which many view as the "gold standard" for trial lawyers across Canada and the United States.

He is commended for using his talents for the betterment of society and for motivating others to do the same.

Laura Legge Award

Nadia Effendi: Called to the Bar in 2004, Nadia's career illustrates a fundamental truth about leadership: professional excellence is not an end in itself, but the foundation upon which meaningful, lasting and positive influence is built.

She has built a distinguished career as both an exceptional lawyer and nationally recognized leader, while consistently creating opportunities to advance justice and to pave the way for the next generation of lawyers, particularly women.

From 2018 to 2020, Nadia served as president of the Association des juristes d'expression française de l'Ontario (AJEFO). Despite holding this role during the challenging times of the COVID pandemic, she distinguished herself through visionary and unifying leadership and institutional transformations that demanded agile and informed governance.

Under her direction, AJEFO strengthened its credibility, visibility and influence and expanded its presence across Ontario. The organization renewed its partnerships with the judiciary, the Law Society of Ontario, law faculties and community organizations, and intervened in important matters before the courts and parliamentary proceedings.

Nadia is a partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG). She is the National Business Leader – Disputes Commercial & Construction and Chair of BLG's Appellate and Public Law Groups. Nadia's leadership has been widely recognized with numerous awards.

She has become one of the most sought-after counsel in the country for complex and sensitive matters involving significant issues of public interest – including the review of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, the governance review of Hockey Canada and the Future of Sport in Canada Commission. Her practice has become synonymous with intellectual rigour, principled independence and integrity.

J. Shirley Denison Award

Michelle Alton: Called to the Bar in 2008, Michelle has significantly contributed to the promotion of access to justice through her work in Ontario's public service, as well as her volunteerism with legal and community organizations.

While general counsel at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal (WSIAT), Michelle led and supported the adoption of an organizational culture that prioritizes access to justice. Michelle's work included undertaking a comprehensive review of the WSIAT's appeal processes focused on making the WSIAT's adjudication more transparent, fair, proportional and user-centric. Michelle also helped to establish the WSIAT's Access to Justice Working Group and co-chaired the WSIAT's first Access to Justice Symposium in December 2021.

Since joining the Ministry of the Attorney General, Michelle has continued to promote access to justice across the different court service areas that the ministry serves, including criminal, civil, Small Claims Court and family. Her contributions span modernization initiatives, legislative reforms, procedural improvements to enhance understanding and support meaningful participation, and strategic leadership that embeds inclusion, diversity and client‑centric service in justice system design.

Beyond her formal work and other professional responsibilities, Michelle has meaningfully promoted access to justice through academic scholarship, educational programming and volunteer work.

Michelle proudly teaches an upper year access to justice course for the Faculty of Law at Western University that she independently designed and created, drawing from her extensive experience. She is regularly consulted with, and sought out, for her legal expertise regarding access to justice. Additionally, Michelle has volunteered with community organizations that focus on providing support to vulnerable and marginalized individuals.

Michelle's work has helped make Ontario's justice system more accessible, transparent, and responsive, embodying the values recognized by the J. Shirley Denison Award.

Law Society Medal

Kevin Gordon Cleghorn: Called to the Ontario Bar in 1984 (Manitoba in 1993 and Saskatchewan in 1994), Kevin has demonstrated tireless commitment to advancing access to justice in the northwest region over the past 40 years, through the development, implementation and expansion of Ontario legal aid services, the education and training of lawyers and the promotion of professional standards.

Without Kevin's accomplishments, northwest Ontarians would not have the access to justice and legal services that they currently do.

Kevin's distinguished career is marked by excellence in practice, teaching and public service. He is a Certified Specialist in Family Law, an accredited mediator, an adjudicator, deputy judge and a long-standing adjunct professor who has shaped generations of lawyers.

He has worked in the broader area of family law, in private practice and with public organizations such as the Office of the Children's Lawyer, the Children's Aid Society, Legal Aid Ontario, the Family Responsibility Office, the Human Rights Tribunal and the Family Law Office. He is a distinguished educator at Lakehead University.

Kevin's community service contributions are as impressive as his commitments to life as a jurist and the maintenance of high-quality adjudication. During his tenures as director and president of the United Way of Thunder Bay from 2001 to 2009, the organization raised in excess of $10 million. He was awarded the United Way Distinguished Service Award in 2009.

He served on the Lakehead University Board of Governors from 2004 to 2013. He was past chair of the board when the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law was opened. In 2025, Kevin was awarded the distinction of Fellow of Lakehead University for his leadership role and lengthy tenure as a university lecturer.

Kevin's contributions reflect both excellence in the profession and a longstanding commitment to supporting others in their pursuit of excellence.

Shalene Curtis-Micallef: Called to the Bar in 1997, Shalene has demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity and commitment to public service, access to justice and the rule of law.

She recently served as Canada's Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada. Her decades-long career includes shaping major federal legislation, supporting the administration of justice and leading responses to national challenges such as public health crises and safeguarding election integrity. Shalene's work on the advancement of the Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission, Indigenous and Black Justice Strategies and criminal law reform has had a meaningful impact on the legal profession and Canadian society.

She is a role model and champion for diversity and inclusion. Shalene is the first Black and person of colour Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada. She is dedicated to mentoring future leaders and advancing equity within the legal community and public service. As Deputy Minister of Justice, she championed equity and accessibility initiatives within her department, across the public service and in the legal community. She has been a powerful advocate for fair representation and meaningful change through sustained, thoughtful action.

Her sharply refined legal skills, solid judgment and ethical leadership embody the very best of the legal profession. She has demonstrated fidelity to the profession and to her clients. Her commitment to the rule of law and diligence as a public servant has benefitted all Canadians.

Shalene is now the Deputy Minister of Health Canada where she is applying her strong leadership experience and rigorous analytical skills to building a stronger, more accessible health care system that better protects and promotes the health of Canadians.

Douglas D. Ferguson: Doug has distinguished himself as a lawyer, educator, reformer and community leader whose contributions have profoundly advanced access to justice, strengthened legal education and enriched civic life in Ontario and across Canada.

As director of Community Legal Services at Western University's Faculty of Law for nearly two decades, Doug transformed the student legal clinic into a national model of experiential learning. Under his leadership, hundreds of low-income individuals each year gained access to quality legal assistance, while law students developed practical skills and a deep understanding of client needs.

Doug has been a leader within the Ontario Bar Association, initiating regional forums and spearheading pro bono initiatives, including a provincewide program providing legal advice to tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic. His service as a Small Claims Court judge and on the Consent and Capacity Board illustrates his dedication to strengthening the justice system.

Within the Canadian Bar Association, he chaired the Legal Aid Committee, contributed to the landmark "Reaching Equal Justice" report and advocated before parliament for civil legal aid reform. He continues to shape policy nationally with the Action Committee on Access to Justice, where he is organizing Canada's first national research conference on access to justice and data in the justice system.

Doug's civic contributions in London are equally impressive. He led the reconstruction of the historic Covent Garden Market, modernized the Canadian Club of London and supported families and newcomers through the London Family Court Clinic and the Rights and Responsibilities Awareness Initiative. As a transplant recipient, his advocacy for organ donation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the transplant program at University Hospital.

His many honours – including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Distinguished Service Award of the Middlesex Law Association – reflect the esteem in which he is held.

Lai-King Hum: Graduating from McGill Law, Lai joined the Bars in Quebec (1997) and Ontario (1999). She is distinguished by her transformative approach to institutional leadership, commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, and social justice.

As Ontario president, 2013 to 2015, and inaugural national president (2015 to 2017), of the Federation of Asian Canadian Lawyers (FACL), she helped build a national platform for advocacy on equity, justice and opportunity in the legal profession, the judiciary and broader communities.

As chair of the Roundtable of Diversity Associations (RODA), 2015 to 2017, Lai worked collaboratively with leaders of allied legal associations, creating initiatives on diversity, equality and inclusion.

A deputy judge of the Toronto Small Claims Court since 2017, Lai also contributes to accessible justice. As president of the Ontario Deputy Judges Association (2021 to 2023), she provided leadership within the judiciary through a diverse lens while navigating the changes that COVID brought to the court's procedures.

Since February 2024, she continues her commitment to social justice as chair of the Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic, overseeing a team dedicated to access to justice for its marginalized communities.

Lai has a successful employment law/workplace investigation practice with her dedicated team at Hum Law. Their support makes it possible for her to drive change and take on roles as a Discrimination and Harassment Counsel for the Law Society of Ontario and Independent Complaints Review Officer for the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants.

Lai's success in laying paths for systemic change is reflected in FACL awarding her the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025.

Lai's career is built on understanding that effective legal leadership includes caring about our communities, offering not just legal expertise but also compassion, cultural competence, and genuine commitment to helping others. She is a model of professional leadership.

Alf Kwinter: Called to the Bar in 1972, Alf has led a distinguished 50-year legal career. He is one of Canada's most revered litigators and co-founder of Singer Kwinter – a firm that is recognized nationwide as a leader and known for precedent-setting victories.

Alf's early years in criminal law forged an advocacy style that blends meticulous preparation with compelling storytelling – qualities that continue to define his civil litigation practice today.

Alf has successfully argued numerous landmark cases that have shaped Canadian tort and insurance law, including: Urzi v North York Board of Education; Wong v Aronold; Kamin v Kawartha Dairy; Plester v Wawanesa; Degennaro v Oakville Trafalgar Hospital; and Oldfield v TransAmerica – a Supreme Court victory. His litigation has expanded access to justice, redefined punitive damages and clarified rights for vulnerable claimants in the areas of occupier's liability and chronic pain.

Beyond the courtroom, Alf has made exceptional contributions to legal education and advocacy training. As a former director, long-standing member and educator with The Advocates' Society, he has helped develop and lead programs across Ontario – especially the Court House Series and The Bench Speaks. Alf has also, for many years, served as an adjunct professor at Osgoode Hall Law School, teaching trial advocacy with passion and dedication.

At 80 years old, Alf remains active in practice, still inspiring clients, colleagues and the legal profession with his energy, intellect, compassion and integrity.

His contributions have been widely recognized by prestigious awards including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Advocates' Society Award for Excellence in Teaching, the OBA's award for Excellence in Insurance Law, OTLA's Bruce Hillyer Award and a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Most recently, Alf was appointed to the Order of Canada as one of Canada's leading lawyers in personal injury, property loss and insurance law.

Paul J. Pape: Called to the Bar in 1971, Paul has led a distinguished career. He is recognized for his outstanding skills as a trial and appellate counsel and his deep and abiding commitment to his clients, the administration of justice and the rule of law.

Paul's reputation as an outstanding appellate advocate is widely known throughout the profession and the courts. He developed specific expertise in class action appeals, medical malpractice appeals and general negligence appeals.

Paul is a gifted counsel, with a significant body of innovative and courageous work. He is known as an outstanding advocate, who is unfailingly civil and trustworthy in all that he does. It is said that he always brings a sense of humour and perspective to professional engagement, even in the most pressured and challenging moments, and regardless of the outcome of the case.

Over the course of his career, Paul has had a significant impact on the thousands of clients whom he has served with the utmost dedication and skill.

He is considered a generous mentor to junior lawyers and a great leader of his firm and within the profession.

As a practitioner, an advocate, a mentor, a teacher, and a colleague, Paul renders outstanding service in accordance with the highest ideals of the legal profession. He has done so for over 50 years, and he continues to do so to this day.

Amy Salyzyn: Called to the Bar in 2006, Professor Salyzyn is one of Canada's leading scholars of legal ethics – specifically the ethics of technology and the use of technology to enhance access to justice – some of the most pressing and complex challenges facing the justice system today.

Professor Salyzyn is an influential leader within both the academy and the profession.

A member of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ottawa, Professor Salyzyn is the academic whom members of the professions and the judiciary most frequently turn to for guidance regarding the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on legal practice.

She serves as chair of the Canadian Association of Legal Ethics, having previously served as its president and chief information officer and she is the only Canadian member of the Board of the International Association of Legal Ethics.

Professor Salyzyn's service to the profession is truly extraordinary. She has worked with major Canadian legal organizations, including the Federation of Law Societies of Canada, the Canadian Bar Association and its provincial branches, the Advocates' Society, the Ontario Bar Association, the Law Society of Ontario and other law societies.

She also works closely with community organizations to improve access to justice. In collaboration with the Ontario Justice Education Network, she helped develop and launch the Apps for Justice Challenge, which invites high school students to design technological solutions to access to justice problems. She has also worked with Community Legal Education Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario on research aimed at making court forms more accessible through technology.

Professor Salyzyn is one of the most influential voices in her field who embodies the highest ideals of the legal profession.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

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SOURCE Law Society of Ontario

Media contact: Jennifer Wing, Senior Communications Advisor, [email protected]