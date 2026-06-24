Law Society presented honorary LLDs to six exemplary individuals

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario honored several distinguished individuals with a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) at the June Call to the Bar ceremonies. An LLD is awarded in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

The Honourable Robert Beaudoin, whose legal career has been devoted to public service, court reform and access to justice. Read more.

The Honourable Lynne Leitch, who is the longest serving member of the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario. Read more.

Lisa A. Borsook, a devoted champion of advancing women in law. Read more.

The Honourable Geoffrey B. Morawetz, who has championed access to justice and efficiency in the legal system. Read more.

The Honourable Mahmud Jamal, Supreme Court of Canada, who has demonstrated a deep commitment to public service, pro bono work and legal education. Read more.

Terry Burgoyne, who has quietly but powerfully opened doors for others, especially young lawyers from the LGBTQ+ community, through his mentorship and advocacy. Read more.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

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SOURCE Law Society of Ontario

Media contact: Josie Di Maria, Digital Communications Advisor, [email protected].