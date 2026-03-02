TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - At today's Call to the Bar ceremony, the Law Society of Ontario conferred a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) upon the Honourable Avvy Yao-Yao Go, who has who has been a true champion of advancing social justice and equality.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

As a first-generation Canadian of Chinese descent, she has devoted the bulk of her career as a lawyer to breaking down barriers for marginalized groups, while challenging issues such as systemic racism and other forms of discrimination within the legal system.

In 2021, Justice Go became the first Chinese Canadian to be appointed to the Federal Court.

