Shakepay joins Interac e-Transfer® as a Participant

Integration expands access and supports the evolution of Canada's digital payments ecosystem

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Interac Corp. (Interac) announced today that Shakepay Inc. (Shakepay), a leading Montreal-based fintech, has joined the Interac e-Transfer® service as a Participant. For Shakepay, the move is part of a deliberate evolution from a crypto-focused experience into a regulated Canadian financial platform built to support everyday money movement.

"Interac e-Transfer is a cornerstone of how Canadians move money every day," said Jeremy Wilmot, President and CEO of Interac. "Welcoming Shakepay into the network reflects how Canada's payments ecosystem is evolving, bringing in new types of regulated participants while maintaining the trust, security and reliability Canadians expect."

Shakepay was eligible to apply to join the Interac e-Transfer network as a FINTRAC-registered Money Services Business and an investment dealer regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

The integration with the Interac e-Transfer network gives Shakepay greater control over how payment experiences are built and delivered within its platform, creating a more resilient base for future product development.

"We're excited to work with Interac as we broaden access to a payment network Canadians already know and rely on," said Jean Amiouny, CEO of Shakepay. "For Shakepay, direct participation helps bring bitcoin and digital asset access closer to the familiar Canadian financial infrastructure people use every day."

The Interac e-Transfer service is a cornerstone of the Canadian digital economy, with over 1.6 billion transactions processed last year.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

About Shakepay

Founded in 2015, Shakepay is a Montreal-based fintech helping more than 1.5 million Canadians access and use bitcoin through everyday financial products. As a CIRO member, Investment Dealer registered with the AMF, and FINTRAC-registered Money Service Business, Shakepay is committed to security, reliability, and responsible financial innovation. Shakepay is making bitcoin more useful in Canadians' daily lives and empowering people to take control of their money, build wealth over time, and participate in a more open financial future.

SOURCE Interac Corp.

Media Contacts: Interac Corp., [email protected]; Shakepay., [email protected]