KOHO Joins Interac e-Transfer® as a Participant

KOHO's integration signifies advancement in Canada's payment ecosystem, fostering innovation and expanding consumer options.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. (Interac) announced today that KOHO, a leading Canadian financial technology company, is joining the Interac e-Transfer® service directly as a Participant following the recent broadening of access to the service for qualified Payment Service Providers (PSPs). This milestone marks a significant step forward in providing Canadians with more choice and innovation in their digital payment options.

"We are thrilled to welcome KOHO to the Interac e-Transfer service. By expanding access to our network, we are enabling more choice and innovation for consumers and businesses across the country," said Jeremy Wilmot, President and CEO of Interac. "We look forward to working with KOHO and other providers to continue to evolve the digital payment experience for all Canadians."

With this new access, KOHO will be able to offer its users a more seamless and integrated Interac e-Transfer experience. As one of the first direct connector PSPs to the Interac e-Transfer service, KOHO is removing legacy constraints and creating the foundation to deliver new payment innovations faster.

This direct connection can give KOHO greater control, accountability and flexibility to build features for the Canadian marketplace. "Whenever KOHO undertakes this kind of work, we always do it in service of something that translates to better outcomes for Canadians," said Daniel Eberhard, CEO and Founder of KOHO. "With Interac and Interac e-Transfer being so central to the Canadian financial experience, we were thrilled to collaborate with Interac to bring this experience to our users. We thank both teams for all their hard work in making this a reality!"

The Interac e-Transfer service is a cornerstone of the Canadian digital economy, with over 1.6 billion transactions processed last year.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

Interac is a registered trademark of Interac Corp

About KOHO

Since 2014, KOHO has been building the financial tools that Canadians need to make money feel more manageable.

As one of the country's leading financial technology companies, KOHO offers an innovative app featuring a spending and savings account built on clarity--no hidden fees and no confusing fine print. Tools like Credit Building, Cover overdraft protection, and RoundUps are designed for real life, helping people manage their day-to-day finances while working towards long-term goals. Now an official Payments Service Provider member of Payments Canada, KOHO is empowering millions of Canadians to get ahead and not just get by.

To learn more about KOHO, visit koho.ca.

SOURCE Interac Corp.

Media Contact: Interac Corp., [email protected]