Interac survey finds single Canadians are bearing the brunt of rising grocery costs

From the premium of living solo to the tension of shopping for two, new research reveals how household dynamics shape grocery spending across Canada

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Shopping for one? The new State of the Cart grocery spending survey from Interac Corp. (Interac) finds that Canadians living alone – the most common household type in the country1 – are feeling the pressure of rising costs. Nearly eight in 10 (77 per cent) Canadians who live solo say their grocery bill keeps climbing no matter what they do, and almost six in 10 (59 per cent) say they face disproportionately higher per-person costs than Canadians who split these expenses. The findings suggest the gap is real: the average single-person household spends approximately $102 per week on groceries, compared to $80 per person in a shared household.

Canadians living alone say they often miss the savings that come with buying in bulk and struggle to find ingredients portioned for one, with 32 per cent saying food often goes to waste before they can use it. For Canadians who once shared a cart with a romantic partner, there is an upside to living and shopping solo: no more compromise. Among those now living alone after previously living with a partner, seven in 10 (70 per cent) are relieved they can make their own decisions, leaving the tension of shared decision-making behind.

For couples navigating the aisle together, that tension is alive and well: nearly half (47 per cent) say they approach grocery spending differently from their partner, and nearly three in 10 (28 per cent) say grocery spending has been a source of strain in their relationship in the past six months. Four in 10 (40 per cent) say friction starts when one partner sticks to the list while the other is more likely to make impulse purchases. Other key sticking points include what counts as a necessary purchase and whether name brands are worth the price.

"In the first quarter of 2026, tens of millions of Canadians used Interac Debit to pay for groceries," said Chris Lee, Head of Payments at Interac. "With our State of the Cart survey, we wanted to better understand the domestic dynamics behind grocery transaction moments. While all Canadians face the common challenge of rising grocery prices, the pressure differs greatly according to whether you live alone or with a partner, your age and stage of life, and even the province you call home."

Cart conflicts: grocery shopping among couples

The divide is sharpest in British Columbia, where just 58 per cent of those in a shared household say they manage their grocery budget well together, compared with 73 per cent in Quebec.

Among Millennials, nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) say grocery spending is a source of relationship tension, compared with 17 per cent of Boomers.

Younger couples are keeping a closer eye on grocery spending – and reaching for Interac Debit to do it. Over half of Gen Z Canadians living with a partner (55 per cent) say paying with debit helps them feel they have a clearer picture of what they're spending on groceries in real time.

How the makeup of Canada's grocery cart is changing

Canadians are adjusting what goes in the cart in response to rising prices. Nearly half (48 per cent) have reduced or stopped buying premium cuts of meat, with prepared meals and premium deli items also declining.

Nearly four in 10 (38 per cent) have switched to store or no-name brands in the past six months.

Canadians are drawing a line at small indulgences: half (50 per cent) still buy snacks like chips and chocolate as a personal treat, and nearly one in four (23 per cent) still reach for artisanal bread or pastries.

"What stands out in this research is that no matter what is shaping their grocery decisions, Canadians are shopping with more intention and many are using Interac Debit to do so," added Lee. "They are weighing tradeoffs more carefully, planning more deliberately and making thoughtful choices about what matters most in their cart."

________________________ 1 Statistics Canada. "Home alone: More persons living solo than ever before, but roomies the fastest growing household type." July 13, 2022. Data from the 2021 Census of Population.

About the Interac survey

Interac commissioned Burson to survey 1,500 adult residents across Canada between May 8 and 12, 2026. The sample was randomly drawn from Leger's web panel and weighted by age, gender and region to reflect Canada's population according to 2021 Census data. The margin of error for a sample of n=1,500 is ±2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

SOURCE Interac Corp.

For further information: Interac Corp., [email protected]